Golden Gate, FL

Teen arrested for over 70 child pornography charges

By Madelyn Werder
 3 days ago
A Golden Gate Estates teenager was arrested Tuesday for over 70 child pornography charges.

The 17-year-old is charged with 35 counts of transmission of child pornography, 35 counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography with intent to promote three or more images.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began when CCSO Special Burea Exploitation received three cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after dozens of child pornography images were located on a Google Drive account

The files depicted children between the ages of 1-13 years- old engaging in sex acts with adults and other children.

The teen reportedly used his school email address for his Google login at his home in Golden Gate to access these images.

The teen was taken into custody Tuesday after deputies executed a search warrant at his home.

“This is a heinous and disturbing crime, and our dedicated detectives have put an end to it,”
Sheriff Kevin Rambosk

