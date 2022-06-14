ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Catching the Ocean View: It’s a 10-year celebration for Florida’s biggest lobster mini-season dive party

By The New Pelican Newspaper
 3 days ago
If you’re a diver, you have to be part of the festivities when Lauderdale-By-The-Sea promises “Florida’s biggest lobster mini-season dive party.”. This is the 10th anniversary of BugFest, which is centered around Florida Spiny Lobster Mini-Season, July 27 and 28 of this year. Registration begins online...

