ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

LIST: Schools cancel or adjust dismissal times ahead of extreme heat

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTdjL_0gAip0pT00

As Southeast Michigan braces for extreme heat Wednesday, schools across metro Detroit are canceling classes or adjusting dismissal times.

Check out the list of school districts below and how they plan to adjust due to the heat:

DEARBORN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Due to excessive heat, all Dearborn Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, June 15.

A heat index of over 105 degrees on Wednesday prompted the district to close schools.

All staff and students will not have to report to class.

Thursday classes have not been canceled due to the heat index forecast not being as severe.

Several Dearborn schools do have air-conditioning throughout the building and the ones that do not have at least one common area with air.

The district is reminding all staff and students to stay hydrated and limit activity during midday hours when temperatures are in the 90s or above.

DETROIT PUBLIC SCHOOLS COMMUNITY DISTRICT

The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced that all schools will be dismissing three hours early Wednesday through Friday this week due to the expected high temperatures.

Virtual schooling is the exception, according to the district.

The district says in a statement that regular and daily transportation will be provided for the arrival and dismissal.

Decisions on after school programs and activities will reportedly be made by the principals, and graduation ceremonies will go on as planned.

EASTPOINTE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

Eastpointe Community Schools will be closed on Wednesday, June 15. Thursday will remain a full day of school and Friday will remain a half day of school, according to the district's website.

LIVONIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Livonia Public Schools will be doing an early release on Wednesday due to the expected high temperatures, according to an email sent to district families.

According to the email, Wednesday will be a half day, with schools dismissing at their normal half-day schedule. High schools were already reportedly scheduled for a half day on Wednesday, and all schools had been previously scheduled to have half days on Thursday and Friday; that schedule will remain unchanged.

The superintendent said in the email that the district has a current plan to install air conditioning in all schools. The work is expected to be finalized at all 23 school buildings by fall 2023.

SOUTHFIELD PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Southfield Public Schools will shift to remote learning Wednesday due to the extreme heat, according to a statement on their website. All buildings will be closed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastpointe, MI
Eastpointe, MI
Education
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
City
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Education
City
Southfield, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Livonia, MI
Education
City
Livonia, MI
Southfield, MI
Education
ClickOnDetroit.com

DTE Energy: Thousands without power in SE Michigan due to storms, heat

DETROIT – Dangerous heat and severe weather in Southeast Michigan has knocked out power to thousands in the region. DTE Energy reported about 11,000 customers without power in their service area as of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, with 286 crews in the field. The biggest outages are in Western Oakland County into Livingston County, and into the Thumb area.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schooling#Dearborn Public Schools#Clos
The Flint Journal

New COVID outbreaks infect 64 students and staff at Michigan schools

Michigan identified 62 new COVID outbreaks last week, including 37 associated with long-term care facilities and 23 linked to schools or child care programs. Reported outbreaks declined about 15% compared to the week prior, and nearly 50% over the last two weeks. Potential factors contributing to that trend include a decline in community transmission and the number of schools entering summer vacation.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
103.3 WKFR

Memorial Made Of Liquor Bottles In Detroit

Everyone likes to honor their deceased loved ones in whatever way they see fit, and some of those ways are unorthodox, while others are more common. For example, we often see family members and loved ones get together to place follows on gravesites, throw family cookouts on their birthday, and even organize balloon releases. In some of the less fortunate neighborhoods you may hear gunshots ring off, music blasting, or liquor being poured out.
Detroit News

Here's what is open or closed for Juneteenth in Metro Detroit

Reconsider your plans for Monday because some federal and state offices will be closed in observation of Juneteenth this year. Juneteenth is recognized across the country annually as the day all Black people were freed from slavery, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Enslaved people...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how long hazardous heat and humidity will last for SE Michigan

DETROIT – An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties from now until 8 a.m., Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, and St. Clair Counties from now until 8 a.m., Thursday. Welcome to Wednesday, Motown.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

These are the businesses that recently opened, closed around metro Detroit

Warmer weather means more activity. It also seems to bring more business to town. There's been a flurry of business moves across the region the past month, with plenty of new shops openings and closing their doors across the Hometown Life area. Here's what opened and closed its doors this past month as flowers bloomed and sunnier days arrived.
FARMINGTON, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy