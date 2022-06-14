Video: Drone captures major flooding in Absarokee
According to the National Weather Service, Absarokee received between 0.8 inches and 5 inches of rain over the weekend, which combined with up to 5 inches of snow melt to create a total water event of 4 to 9 inches.
The swelling Stillwater River washed out bridges, roads and homes in the area
Watch the drone video of the flooding below.Drone video of flooding in Absarokee
Montana News
Floodwaters cut off Stillwater Mine, some employees strandedMTN News 2:01 PM, Jun 13, 2022
Montana News
Officials close inbound traffic into Yellowstone National ParkMTN News 11:53 AM, Jun 13, 2022
Montana News
Historic flooding on the Yellowstone RiverMTN News 3:16 PM, Jun 13, 2022
Local News
Flooding hits Red Lodge, some evacuations orderedQ2 News 8:30 AM, Jun 13, 2022
Local News
Roads, homes impacted by Stillwater River floodingMTN News 9:49 AM, Jun 13, 2022
Comments / 0