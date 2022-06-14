ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absarokee, MT

Video: Drone captures major flooding in Absarokee

By CBS News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
According to the National Weather Service, Absarokee received between 0.8 inches and 5 inches of rain over the weekend, which combined with up to 5 inches of snow melt to create a total water event of 4 to 9 inches.

The swelling Stillwater River washed out bridges, roads and homes in the area

Watch the drone video of the flooding below.

Drone video of flooding in Absarokee

KBZK News

Montana Roots in Livingston recovering from flooding

Montana Roots, a Livingston business located along the Yellowstone River, faces flood damage in its field and inside its greenhouse. Thick mud caked Montana Roots Farm, while waist-high water flowed through the island leaving debris in its wake. Sam Mascari, owner of Montana Roots, spent the majority of Monday taking care of his family and sand-bagging their home to welcome them back post-rescue.
LIVINGSTON, MT
timesnewsexpress.com

Yellowstone horror as park SUBMERGED in water – houses swept away by record flood

Floodwaters have wiped out large swathes of roads and bridges and swamped hundreds of homes in surrounding areas. The disaster, which was caused by a combination of heavy rain and melting snow over a span of a few days, may have irrecoverably damaged the landscape of the US’s oldest National Park. The deluge even affected a popular fishing river in the region, pushing it off course, with some reports warning that the change may be permanent.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Warmer temperatures heading into the weekend

A warm day Thursday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Some breezy conditions across the viewing area. Gusts are currently in the teens and 20s. River levels have dropped more in the Billings area from Wednesday but we will see a rise in river levels for areas along the Yellowstone River in Treasure, Rosebud, and Custer counties. Be cautious and stay away from the river.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Gusty winds, high river levels; next, the heat

A warm day Wednesday with temperatures mainly in the 70s with windy conditions across the viewing area. Gusts up to 60 mph or even a bit stronger are possible. Expect winds to slowly calm down through Wednesday night and into Thursday. Yellowstone River levels are still high so please be careful if you are around any river banks or streams.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Massive flooding causing evacuations in Laurel

Yellowstone County joined Park, Stillwater and Carbon counties Tuesday with massive flooding and evacuations. Fields used for cattle grazing and yards of homes became home to standing water and a flowing river. The Clarks Fork River began to overtake dozens of homes in south Laurel along the Thiel Road corridor as residents did what they could to adjust to rapidly changing conditions.
LAUREL, MT
yourbigsky.com

Yellowstone County flood update

FLOOD UPDATE: There are no mandatory evacuations in Yellowstone County because of overnight river crest according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department. Post by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday stated The National Weather Service has advised the Yellowstone appears to have crested in Billings and should slowly recede through out the night. The Billings Water gauge appears to be malfunctioning as of 1030 pm and statistical reliable data is currently unavailable. The last information Billings was at 15.4’. Previous listed road closures are still in place. Duck Creek Rd is closed at the bridge due to water on the roadway. Some confusion from the Code Red Alert sent out around 5 pm was being shared on Social Media. There were NO MANDATORY Evacuations, only an advisory. This was a precautionary alert to be prepared as a couple earthen berms along the river were saturated and water was pushing at the top. They are currently holding. We have been advised west of Billings river levels on both the Yellowstone & Clark Fork are dropping. Thanks to Commissioner John Ostlund for the aerial photos.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Q2 News

The heat is on!

A Heat Advisory will be in effect today for a good portion of the Q2 viewing area as daytime highs will reach into mid to upper 90s with some lows 100s. With the heat comes enough instability for a MARGINAL risk of isolated severe thunderstorms in extreme eastern Yellowstone County and areas east. Gusty winds, lightning, and periods of heavy rain will be possible in the afternoon through early evening.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Stay cool; hot today and tomorrow

The next two days will be hot with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Make sure to stay cool and drink plenty of water. We are keeping an eye on water levels by the end of the weekend and into next week as these warm temperatures and more chances of precipitation will move in this weekend. Saturday is shaping up to be another hot day with temperatures mainly in the 90s. Sunday will still be warm but temperatures will drop a bit going into the beginning of the work week.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Q2 News

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

