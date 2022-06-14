ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Kennedy Space Center celebrates 60-year legacy while looking to the future

By Melonie Holt, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMMET_0gAimNaC00

After 60 years Kennedy Space Center once again to play key role in American space program (WFTV)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For nearly 60 years, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center has played a key role in America’s space program.

Former shuttle launch director Bob Sieck remembers the early days.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

As a Gemini spacecraft systems engineer, he was there when the launch operations center was built.

“This is where the decisions were made and this where all the components of the team effort came together,” Sieck said.

Sieck also served as an Apollo spacecraft test team project engineer and later as a space shuttle launch director.

Now, as NASA’s new moon rocket and Orion spacecraft sit on launchpad 39B, the Space Center will play a crucial role in America’s return to the moon.

Artemis assistant launch director Jeremy Graeber said the upcoming uncrewed mission around the moon will set the stage for a permanent moon base.

“Our next step is not to just prove that we can go to the moon, but go to the moon permanently,” Graeber said.

Officials said the next logical step is to learn to live on the moon and apply the lessons learned for NASA’s mission to Mars.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex lands at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A new experience has launched at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex officially opened Wednesday. The 50,000-square-foot building will allow guests to experience “interstellar travel of tomorrow while celebrating everything happening right now within the space program,” a news release states.
GATEWAY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Without opposition, Tyler Sirois wins another term on Space Coast

Meanwhile, a write-in candidate closed the Republican Primary between Robyn Hattaway and Chase Tramont. Two-term Republican Rep. Tyler Sirois won another term representing people in northern Brevard County Friday when no challengers filed to run against him in House District 31. Sirois, of Merritt Island, wins the newly drawn district...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
kennythepirate.com

The Walt Disney Company Takes a Big Step Back Amid Florida Issues

The Walt Disney Company and the state of Florida are not on the best terms right now. This latest step back may give us a glimpse into their relationship. The last few months have been a bit turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida recently passed the Parental Rights in Education Law. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Brevard County, FL
Business
Brevard County, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
County
Brevard County, FL
orlandomedicalnews.com

Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and Orlando Health Emergency Room and Medical Pavilion – Osceola Welcomes New Interventional Cardiologist

Dr. Abid Shah will provide minimally invasive cardiac care to patients in Osceola County, Florida. Abid Shah, M.D., has recently joined the Orlando Health Heart and Vascular Institute and is based at Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and Orlando Health Emergency Room and Medical Pavilion – Osceola. The facilities are both located in Osceola County, Florida.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Viera fireworks tradition to be renewed on July 4th

VIERA - The skies above Viera are slated to light up once again on Monday, July 4th as fireworks will launch from just east of the USSA Space Coast Complex as part of the “Great American Celebration” which are slated to begin “promptly” at 9 p.m., according to the Viera Community Institute, which is hosting the event.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennedy Space Center#Space Shuttle#New Moon#American#Gemini#Apollo#Orion#The Space Center#Cox Media Group
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard County-Based Moms For Liberty Awarded Heritage Foundation’s Salvatori Prize for Citizenship

WASHINGTON, DC — The Heritage Foundation awarded the 2022 Salvatori Prize for American Citizenship to Moms for Liberty, calling the Brevard County-based organization, “a group of devoted patriots and mothers dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government.”
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Disney delays moving thousands of jobs from California to Florida

Disney has delayed moving 2,000 high-skilled jobs from California to Florida amid the company’s public spat with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Parental Rights in Education or so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. The 2,000 jobs were supposed to be moved from California to Orlando by...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
fox35orlando.com

Florida heat wave: These are the hours you should avoid being outdoors

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The brutal heat wave happening this week across Central Florida is dangerous for people of all ages, but especially older people. Brevard County deputies found an elderly couple dead in a ditch this week and believe the heat was their cause of death. It's an important reminder to try and stay safe during summer-like temperatures.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Orange County denies Discovery Church's Horizon West campus

Orange County commissioners on Tuesday, June 7, denied a request to build a church in Horizon West. Discovery Church sought a special exemption to construct a 43,190-square-foot, 737-seat church within the Lake Avalon Rural Settlement. The parcel currently is zoned A-1, which allows agriculture use of the land, as well as nurseries and greenhouses. In larger lots, the A-1 zoning allows for the construction of mobile homes and single-family homes.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

DeBary Man Defies City's Lawn Code; Accumulates $135k+ in Fines

DEBARY, Fla. - William Mantz is on a mission for his environment. At least, that's how he sees his rather unusual dispute with the city government of DeBary. Code enforcement officials see it somewhat differently. Covering Mantz's front yard are a variety of different species of plant, forming a habitat...
DEBARY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
96K+
Followers
108K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy