14-year-old boy charged after police recover firearm at Suffolk school

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police detained a 14-year-old juvenile male student after an incident involving a gun on the campus of Turlington Woods School Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the school around 1:25 p.m. after administrators alerted them of a report of a student who was believed to be in possession of a firearm while on school property.

Police recovered a firearm during the preliminary investigation, which led to two students being detained.

The 14-year-old boy was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, conspiracy to possess a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm by a juvenile. He was taken to the Tidewater Detention Home to be processed on the charges.

The second student was released to their parents.

We asked whether there would be an increased police presence at the school, but officials told us they were currently unable to provide that information due to the incident still being under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.