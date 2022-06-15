ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

School district hopes it's a summer of hiring ahead

By Andrew Lofholm
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County’s largest employer, the school district, is looking to add to their ranks ahead of August when school is back in session. Record low unemployment puts the people looking for work in the driver’s seat as employers compete to hire...

Related
cw34.com

School board votes to get panic buttons for teachers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Teachers and students in Palm Beach County Schools will soon get an added layer of protection. Students return to school in Palm Beach County in August for the start of a new school year, and the school district just voted to get panic buttons for teachers when classes start.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Investigation: School administrators kept ransomware details secret — then used them for private business

Former Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie helped write a report for a private company about how his school district responded to crisis situations, revealing details about a ransomware attack that the district had repeatedly refused to share with the public. The case study was co-authored by former district administrators Brian Katz and Philip Dunn, who started a company last year called ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Who is running for Palm Beach County School Board? Inside the crowded August races

WEST PALM BEACH — Fourteen candidates are vying for four seats on the Palm Beach County School Board, which sets policies and oversees billions of dollars for the 10th largest school district in the United States. And though school board races are nonpartisan, meaning candidates' party affiliations are left off the ballot, the push to fill school board seats has become increasingly political.  ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
School Board considering Parents Bill of Rights

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School Board is discussing a rather controversial issue. It's the Parents Bill of Rights, dubbed by critics as the "Don't Say Gay Bill." You'll recall the Governor already signed the bill into law. It takes effect here in Florida...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Need a job? BSO offering civilian jobs starting at $56,851 with full benefits

Update: BSO tweeted Thursday afternoon that registration for the upcoming job fair is closed. They are urging people to apply online at: https://jobs.sheriff.orgFORT LAUDERDALE - Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff's Office will be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of nearly $57,000 with full benefits.So, what's the catch? The law enforcement agency is looking for 911 operators. BSO will be holding a job fair this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.  In the past, BSO has said that to qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Fired Delray Beach employee sues city for discrimination

A former Delray Beach employee has filed suit against the city, saying he was discriminated against, and eventually fired, because of his race and nationality. Two supervisors in Delray Beach’s public works department discriminated against the department’s sole Black and Haitian employee, Denis Placide, a project supervisor, according to claims in a lawsuit filed against the city this week. ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#The School Board
Westlake Homebuyer Assistance Boost A ‘HAPPY’ Bonus For Vets

U.S. military veterans now can count themselves included in the City of Westlake’s effort to create affordability for qualified homebuyers in the red-hot Palm Beach County real estate market, according to Mayor JohnPaul O’Connor. At the Tuesday, June 7 meeting of the Westlake City Council, O’Connor saw the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Grand jury report to recommend removal of Broward School Board members, filing says

A long-awaited report from a grand jury, which has already indicted the former Broward school superintendent and two other administrators, will recommend that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove some school board members, a new court ruling says. But who those School Board members are — or what they are accused of doing — isn’t included in the Wednesday decision by the 4th District Court of Appeals, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Letters: Teaching becoming a lose-lose proposition

I was a preschool teacher for 11 years and I can tell you that you parents rely on the expertise of teachers for many things. Teachers are trained to educate children. They become therapists for parents as well. With every child being unique, a teacher’s experience in dealing with a multitude of issues, whether it’s behavioral or developmental, at home or school, they are always learning and using their experiences to help the next child in any way they can.
GREENACRES, FL
Shakeup in Broward schools draws accusations of racism as superintendent defends changes

Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright fended off her first major controversy Tuesday, as she was accused of unfairly demoting and sidelining Black administrators. The School Board approved her plan 8-0 after hearing from deeply divided speakers. More than 100 people packed the meeting. A flyer shared on social media, “Calling all minorities in Broward County. We need your voice. ... We will ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Homicides, suicides up in Palm Beach County in 2022

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicides and suicides are up, overdoses are down in 2022. The news comes from the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner, who released new year-over-year data from January 1 to May 31. According to the medical examiner, homicides are up 11 percent (from 35...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Search underway for missing boy with autism

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Christopher Coppet. The 12-year-old boy was last seen on Wednesday in Belle Glade. Christopher has been diagnosed ADHD and is high-function Autistic. Anyone with any information on Christopher Coppet’s whereabouts is asked to call...
BELLE GLADE, FL

