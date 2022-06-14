ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartonville, TX

Bartonville hires new town administrator

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The town of Bartonville announced Monday that it has hired its new town administrator, Thad Chambers. After an extensive recruitment and interview process, the Bartonville Town Council unanimously voted to offer the job to Chambers, who accepted the offer and started...

