Bartonville hires new town administrator

I’d like to begin by thanking the residents who voted for me and for giving me this opportunity to serve as mayor. I would also like to welcome Matt Chapman and Keith Crandall to the Town Council. While I have served on the Town Council for many years, I am excited to take on this new role, and look forward to working with the Town Council to keep Bartonville a great place to live. This Council is committed to working together, engaging residents, and making decisions that protect Bartonville from negative aspects of growth in the surrounding communities.

BARTONVILLE, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO