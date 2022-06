CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Like many industries and occupational fields, health care is experiencing a worker shortage, but a new program is looking to help fill that need. The Healthcare Workforce Training Institute was launched two weeks ago. Its goal is to offer flexible classes to help more people get the right training to join the healthcare workforce. It’s also helping those already in the industry acquire more skills.

