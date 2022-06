SALEM, Mass. — A former gym teacher at a Salem, Massachusetts, school is accused of indecently assaulting 10 female students while he was employed with the district. Daniel Hakim, 36, of North Andover, was arrested Wednesday and charged with 32 counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Since Hakim was a teacher, he's being charged as a mandatory reporter, and the sentence will be more severe if his is convicted.

SALEM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO