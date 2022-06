VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A bicyclist was struck and killed by an SUV early Wednesday morning in Victorville. It happened on June 15, 2022, at about 12:48 am, in the area of Silica Drive and Hesperia Road. Deputies along with emergency personnel were dispatched to a vehicle versus a...

VICTORVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO