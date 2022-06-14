ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

VGK Foundation teams up to donate over $21,000 to housing coalition

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation has joined with Homie, an integrated real estate platform, to present a check for $21,070 from its “Saves for Charity” partnership to support the Coalition to Make Homes Possible.

Throughout the 2021-2022 season, Homie sponsored “Saves for Charity” and contributed $5 for every save made by The Vegas Golden Knights (VGK) during a game. The total came out to $11,070 with the VGK Foundation donating an additional $10,000 making the final total $21,070.

“We are proud of our partnership with the great people at Homie,” said Keith Baulsir, VGK Senior Vice President of Partnerships. “The Vegas Golden Knights are honored to be a part of this ‘Saves for Charity’ initiative to help local underserved families get on a path to homeownership.”

The Coalition to Make Homes Possible aims to help close the black homeownership gap in Southern Nevada by empowering families with resources such as down payment assistance, financial coaching, credit repair, housing counseling, and real estate services, to achieve homeownership over the next ten years.

“We are thankful to Homie’s ongoing commitment to bridging the Black homeownership gap in Southern Nevada,” said Nia Girma, the Affordable Housing Advocate of Nevada Housing Division. “With this new contribution to the Las Vegas Coalition to Make Homes Possible, we are one step closer to reaching this goal.”

“This funding will greatly help our efforts to assist families looking to achieve homeownership,” said Shanta Patton, National Director of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers. “We estimate that with this donation, we can provide more than 130 families with counseling and education so they are better prepared and informed on the homebuying process.”

Last season, “Saves for Charity” raised more than $22,000 for the Las Vegas Coalition to Make Homes Possible to support local housing counseling services.

