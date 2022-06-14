ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

$1.7 million awarded to local governments and nonprofits

By Adam Luchies
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbQSw_0gAijjuh00

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has awarded Neighborhood Enhancement Program grants to 33 local governments and nonprofit groups. $1.7 million in total has been awarded in grants.

Eleven local units of government and 22 nonprofit agencies will receive the funding. The grants will be used to help residents make home repairs, energy efficiency upgrades and neighborhood amenity improvements. The grantees had previously demonstrated a level of need in their communities, as well as proposed projects that would make a significant difference in the community.

The Neighborhood Enhancement Program provides funding for small-scale, single-family home rehabilitation activities including roofs, siding, windows, doors and accessibility improvements. Up to 50 percent of the funding can also go to public amenity activities, including park improvements and basketball courts.

“Every Michigander deserves a safe, affordable place to call home and a vibrant community that they can be proud of,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Today’s Neighborhood Enhancement Program grants will help local officials and nonprofits complete home repairs, make energy efficiency upgrades, and fund neighborhood amenity projects. Since I took office, my administration has delivered on the kitchen-table issues that matter most to working families, including building nearly 12,000 affordable, attainable housing units, funding home repairs to improve efficiency, helping with utility bills, and more. Let’s keep working together to get it done.”

“This funding is essential for communities across the state to deploy projects that will invoke positive change and improve the lives of residents,” said Tonya Joy, Neighborhood Housing Initiatives Division director.

A list of the grant award winners can be found below:

  • Alcona County ($75,000)
  • Allen Neighborhood Center ($60,000)
  • Bridging Communities, Inc. ($25,000)
  • Capital Area Housing Partnership ($50,000)
  • Central Detroit Christian CDC ($70,000)
  • City of Beaverton ($40,000)
  • City of Dowagiac ($75,000)
  • City of Eaton Rapids ($75,000)
  • City of Hastings ($75,000)
  • City of Ironwood ($45,000)
  • City of Lapeer ($49,493)
  • City of Three Rivers ($50,000)
  • City of Vassar ($50,000)
  • Court Street Village Non-Profit Housing Corp. ($50,000)
  • Gogebic-Ontonagon Community Action Agency ($30,000)
  • Grandmont/Rosedale Development Corporation ($37,500)
  • Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley ($25,000)
  • Hope Village Revitalization ($50,000)
  • Jefferson East Incorporated ($75,000)
  • LifeBUILDERS ($75,000)
  • Metro Community Development Inc. ($75,000)
  • NCCS Center for Nonprofit Housing ($25,000)
  • Neighborhoods Incorporated of Battle Creek ($75,000)
  • New Development Corporation ($50,000)
  • New Hope CD Nonprofit Hsg Corp ($75,000)
  • Sinai-Grace Guild Community Development Corporation ($25,000)
  • Southwestern Michigan Urban League ($75,000)
  • Venture, Inc. ($22,500)
  • Village of Cassopolis ($75,000)
  • Village of Mancelona ($30,000)
  • Wayne County Land Bank Corporation ($50,000)
  • Wayne County Metropolitan Community Action Agency ($50,000)
  • Woodbridge Neighborhood Development Corporation ($60,000)

Projects that are funded by the grants are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 7

Sly Q
2d ago

She needs to buy your votes. She doesn't care what the people want after she's reelected. and there's always strings attached with the money.

Reply
5
Related
dbusiness.com

Poverty Map Shows Extent of Michigan’s Lack of Affordable Housing

A new updated version of the Michigan Poverty and Well-being Map from Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor showed that statewide, 12.9 percent of the population are living on incomes below the federal poverty line. “The poverty rate alone doesn’t tell a complete story of how...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Rejects Proposed Off-Reservation Casino Project

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rejected a proposal for a $180 million off-reservation casino in western Michigan that a tribe has been working toward for over a decade. Whitmer’s rejection of the proposal Wednesday came after the U.S. Department of Interior rejected her request to postpone her deadline for deciding whether to allow the project to proceed. Whitmer wrote in a letter to the U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland that the department had put her in an “impossible position” and that she had been left without “information critical to my decision.” The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians had hoped to build the...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Cassopolis, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Beaverton, MI
City
Lapeer, MI
WILX-TV

State Rep., advocates call for Fair Chance housing in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning State Representative Abraham Aiyash (R-Hamtramck) and advocacy group ‘Nation Outside’ will host a press conference. They will be introducing new legislation that would prevent landlords from inquiring about most criminal histories on rental applications and create a pathway for formerly incarcerated individuals to get a fair chance at accessing housing without being discriminated against.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Michigan cities, nonprofits receive grants for home repairs

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - More than $1.7 million in grants will go to 33 local governments and nonprofit groups to help residents make home repairs and upgrades. The funding follows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement to launch the first-ever Statewide Housing Plan to create or preserve 75,000 housing units, increase homeownership, reduce homelessness and lower utility costs for residents by upgrading energy infrastructure.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Kalamazoo Gazette

43% of Michiganders can barely afford necessities, says task force offering solutions

A group tasked with helping Michigan combat poverty has come up with 29 policy recommendations aimed do just that. The Michigan Poverty Task Force examined the policy gaps that cause some residents to endure health inequities resulting from non-medical factors. Its 2022 report, released Tuesday, June 14, highlights the problems resulting in disparities, and offers solutions for the state to consider.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan families receive additional food assistance in June

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in June to help lower the cost of groceries. The additional assistance will help approximately 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households. “Michiganders will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Energy Efficiency#Politics State#Politics Governor#Michigander
Detroit News

Here's what is open or closed for Juneteenth in Metro Detroit

Reconsider your plans for Monday because some federal and state offices will be closed in observation of Juneteenth this year. Juneteenth is recognized across the country annually as the day all Black people were freed from slavery, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Enslaved people...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
abc12.com

Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 1.36 million people in June

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in June. This additional assistance is an effort to make groceries more affordable as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards from June 11 to 20.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Lansing, Ann Arbor tap COVID money for guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – As housing and gas prices continue to rise amid record 40-year-inflation, two Michigan cities will spend federal COVID money to pay some residents directly. The cities of Lansing and Ann Arbor together plan to spend millions of taxpayer dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act...
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganradio.org

Michigan Poverty Task Force report says state should be doing more to assist struggling families

A new report recommends the state of Michigan assist economically struggling families with access to basic needs like housing, child care, and health care. The Michigan Poverty Task Force is composed of representatives from 14 state government departments. It’s charged with developing a comprehensive anti-poverty plan for Michigan. This is the task force’s second report. For this report, the task force worked with local community groups to identify specific needs.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy