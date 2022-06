TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Just after 2:30 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 just south of the 168 mile marker. A preliminary investigation shows that Melege Joseph, 49, of Indianapolis, was traveling southbound on I-65 in the left lane. The left lane ended as three lanes merged into two and Joseph continued onto the left shoulder. He then lost control of the vehicle, crossed both of the southbound lanes, went off of the road, and rolled over.

