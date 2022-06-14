ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Pro-Russia Separatists Say Ukrainian Forces Shelled Market in Donetsk, Killing 5 People

By Joseph Golder, Zenger News
 3 days ago

Footage released by pro-Russian military purport to show the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike on a market in Ukraine's eastern separatist Donetsk region as the war rages on in the area.

The video begins by showing the aftermath of what has been reported as shelling on a civilian area in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

The images were obtained from the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's along with a statement on Monday, saying: "Ukrainian nationalists, forgetting about all the norms of morality and the rules of warfare, again fired at a mass gathering of people."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vl9CO_0gAijQ5m00

The People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk have declared their independence from the rest of Ukraine, but have been recognized only by Russia.

"This time, the Maisky market fell under the shelling in the Budenovsky district of Donetsk. Unfortunately, three people died from this terrorist act, [and] at least five were injured with varying degrees of severity."

Andrey Trubetskoy, a military spokesperson for the DPR, can be seen in the footage, saying (in Russian): "Ukrainian soldiers, realizing the helplessness of their position at the front, continue to take revenge on the civilians of Donetsk.

"Today, as a result of the shelling of the Budyonovsky district of the city, several people died in the Maisky market."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KSbm6_0gAijQ5m00

The footage then shows firefighters putting out a burning shack. Civilians can be seen crying and staring at the devastation in apparent shock.

A woman identified only as Irina and said to be a resident of Donetsk, then says: "A shell landed. I was at my workplace. My table moved and the doors swung open. I didn't know what was going on at first. I ran out, a car was on fire nearby."

Trubetskoy then asks: "Do you know how many people died?"

Irina replies: "No, they said a woman with a child and someone in a shop who was working. When will this horror end?"

Pieces of unidentified shrapnel can then be seen being held up to the camera before firefighters are shown hosing down smoldering wreckage as the footage ends.

Russian state media have reported that at least five people were killed in the incident on Monday after artillery strikes they attributed to Ukrainian forces hit the market and a maternity hospital, with it being reported that a child was among the people killed, with at least 22 people injured. Zenger News have not been able to confirm these reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UPcYG_0gAijQ5m00

Zenger contacted Russian and Ukrainian officials for comment but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is still calling a "special military operation." June 14 marks the 111th day of the campaign.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and June 14, Russia had lost 32,500 personnel, 1,434 tanks, 3,503 armored fighting vehicles, 721 artillery systems, 229 multiple launch rocket systems, 97 anti-aircraft systems, 213 warplanes, 179 helicopters, 2,473 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 warships/boats, 588 drones, 54 pieces of special equipment and 125 cruise missiles.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, all bridges to the besieged Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk have reportedly been destroyed, according to the local governor, Serhiy Haidai. Ukrainian forces there are now cut off from any possible retreat, and fierce street-to-street fighting is taking place in the city, which has been the focus of Russian artillery fire for weeks.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

