ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

K-Pop group BTS ‘taking time to focus on solo projects,’ promise return

KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R9ZnH_0gAiiqsl00

Global superstars BTS said they are taking time to focus on solo projects, but the company behind the groundbreaking K-pop group said they are not taking a hiatus.

The seven-member group with hits like “Butter” and “Dynamite” talked about their future in a video posted Tuesday celebrating the nine year anniversary of their debut release. They just released a three-disc anthology album, “Proof,” last week.

Band member Suga asked the group if they should talk about why they were going into a hiatus as they sat down for a group dinner. They discussed having to deal with COVID-19 interrupting their touring plans and music releases, as well as what each one thought about their individual artistic goals.

The group spoke in Korean, and the word “hiatus” was used on English subtitles included on the video.

But a statement from Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS, said they’ll still be working on projects as a group, as well as individually. “BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time,” the statement said.

No details about future BTS collaborations or the solo projects were announced Tuesday. BTS has a global fanbase that follows the group and members online and in recent years the group’s profile has rose overseas. The group recently address the UN General Assembly and went to the White House to discuss with President Joe Biden ways to curb violence against Asian Americans .

The band members — J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin — opened up about the struggle to develop as individual artists within the K-pop genre.

“The problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that don’t give you time to mature,” said RM. Some of the group members appeared to be crying during the conversation.

Band member V recalled a conversation he had with J-Hope in which they discussed how working on solo projects would improve their “synergy” as a band. Suga described an interest in trying out new genres.

“We’re each going to take some time to have fun and experience a lot of things,” said Jung Kook to their fans. “We promise we will return someday even more mature than we are now.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Oxnard man convicted of kidnapping to rape woman he shoved into his trunk

A 54-year-old Oxnard man was convicted of kidnapping to rape a young woman he had shoved into his trunk, officials announced Thursday. The kidnapping happened in August 2021, when James Lewis Apodaca saw a 20-year-old woman near a liquor store in Ojai, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. “He took her cell phone, […]
KTLA

Alaska Airlines employees pop the question during Pride flight to L.A.

Two Alaska Airlines employees are now engaged after one popped the question 30,000 feet in the air during a special flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Veronica Rojas, a flight attendant at Alaska, proposed to her girlfriend Alejandra Moncayo during an Alaska Airlines flight aboard the company’s Pride in the Sky plane. The two […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Jung Kook
Person
Joe Biden
KTLA

These vehicles are the most targeted for catalytic converter thefts in California

Police departments and sheriff’s offices across the country have seen a rise in catalytic converter theft in the last few years, KTLA sister station KTXL reports. The number of reported catalytic converter thefts rose from 1,300 in 2018 to more than 52,000 in 2021 — a staggering 1,215% increase, according to data from Carfax. According […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Pop#United Nations#South Korean#The Un General Assembly#The White House#Asian Americans
KTLA

Pedestrian struck, killed at end of stolen vehicle pursuit in South L.A.

A high-speed pursuit ended with a pedestrian being struck and killed in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning. Officers were trying to stop a stolen Toyota Avalon around 12:30 a.m. in the Florence neighborhood when the driver fled at high rate of speed, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. Police briefly pursued the Avalon […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Woman calls out long list of male celebrities she claims rejected her on exclusive dating app Raya

A woman has shared a list of celebrities who she claims rejected her on Raya, a membership-based app that can be used for dating. According to its official website, Raya aims to create a safe community in which people can “meet and engage with others” around the world. However, in order to have access to Raya, users have to complete a brief application and when accepted, they have to pay a membership fee.As many celebrities have also said that they’ve used Raya as a dating app, one woman named Riley (@rileyfauria) has shared a series of TikTok videos about the...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

SoCal residents warned of fuel thieves drilling into gas tanks

Police are warning Southern California residents about thieves drilling into residents’ gas tanks to steal fuel from their cars. “With the sharp and fast price rise at the gas pumps, cities across Southern California have seen an increase in gas theft,” the Fontana Police Department stated days after arresting a pair of suspects in Bloomington. […]
BLOOMINGTON, CA
KTLA

Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz rings in the movie reviews for ‘Lightyear,’ ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ and ‘Father of the Bride’

Scott “Movie” Mantz watched the movies you’ve been dying see, “Lightyear,” “Cha Cha Smooth,” and “Father of the Bride” and the reviews are in. Mantz talked about how “Lightyear” does not exactly take you to infinity and beyond. There have been four “Toy Story” movies that have done exceptional, except for maybe this one. “Lightyear” […]
MOVIES
KTLA

Hubble detects ‘black hole’ wandering near our solar system

NASA announced this week that the Hubble Space Telescope detected what might be a wandering 'black hole' nearly 5,000 light-years away in the Milky Way Galaxy. The discovery led NASA to believe that the nearest black hole may be only 80 light-years away. The closest star to our own, Proxima Centauri, is about four light-years from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
KTLA

KTLA

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy