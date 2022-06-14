ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaspien Holdings Inc: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had a loss of $1.78 per share.

The specialty retailer posted revenue of $31.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KSPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KSPN

