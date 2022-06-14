ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs’ Frank Clark Has Excused Absence From First Day of Minicamp

It’s unclear why he wasn’t present for the first day of minicamp.

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was not in attendance for the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp Tuesday but had an excused absence. It’s unclear why he missed practice or if he’ll be in attendance for the other two mandatory days.

Since it’s an excused absence, Clark will not be subjected to a fine. The 28-year-old had 22 tackles, 4.5 sacks and forced four fumbles during the 2021 season for Kansas City. He’s an integral part of the defense and re-worked his contract in March to stay with the squad.

His new deal is for $29 million over two years but can be worth up to $36 million with incentives, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport . His original contract was a five-year deal worth $104 million through 2024.

He’s coming off his third Pro Bowl appearance in a row and will look to make it four in 2022.

