ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Blackhall Studios Announces New Name and New $500 Million Investor

By Gene Maddaus
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwFrT_0gAihsgQ00

Click here to read the full article.

The company formerly known as Blackhall Studios announced a new name and a new investor on Tuesday, as it pursues an ambitious construction agenda in Georgia, Los Angeles and the United Kingdom.

The company — which was bought last year by Commonwealth Asset Management — will now go by Shadowbox Studios . The company’s new investor is Silver Lake , the global private equity firm, which has agreed to put $500 million toward a $1.5 billion capital investment plan.

Shadowbox has grown rapidly since its founding just five years ago. Ryan Millsap launched the firm’s first production facility in Atlanta, where it was able to capitalize on Georgia’s 30% tax credit. The first film to be shot there was “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” and it also hosted “Venom” and “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

Millsap announced expansion plans in the U.K. and in Santa Clarita, just north of Los Angeles, before selling the company in 2021 for $120 million.

The company now operates 13 soundstages — nine in Atlanta and another four in Shinfield, west of London. The company has plans to build another 55 soundstages — 22 in Atlanta, 14 in Shinfield and a new, 19-soundstage facility in Santa Clarita — which would make it one of the largest operators in the world.

In a press release on Tuesday, Peter Rumbold, Commonwealth’s head of real estate, said the new name is intended to evoke the “physical and imagined spaces supported by our platform.”

“Our state-of-the-art facilities physically exist as ‘shadowboxes’ where our clients can execute their artistic endeavors,” he said. “We’re pleased to offer some of the world’s top creative talent the space to bring characters and stories to life in premier soundstages backed by best-in-class production services.”

Last year, California approved a $150 million incentive plan to encourage construction of new soundstage facilities in the state. Soundstages have been operating at or near maximum capacity in the Los Angeles area during the post-pandemic production boom. Several other companies have announced plans to expand existing soundstages or build new ones in the last couple of years.

Lee Wittlinger, a managing director of Silver Lake, and Chip Schroeder, a Silver Lake director, will join the Shadowbox board. Commonwealth Asset Management remains the majority shareholder.

Millsap kept the rights to the Blackhall name in the sale. He plans to launch a new streaming service, Blackhall Americana, next year with original action-adventure content. Millsap originally intended to call the company Valhalla Studios, but backed down after a legal challenge from Valhalla Entertainment, producers of “The Walking Dead.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Elon Musk Indicates Twitter Will Have Layoffs in Town Hall With Employees

Click here to read the full article. Amid Elon Musk’s pending $44 billion takeover of Twitter — which still isn’t guaranteed — the mega-billionaire fielded questions from the social network’s staffers Thursday. A top-of-mind question for Twitter employees: Will there be layoffs if he completes the deal? Musk said there needs to be a “rationalization of headcount,” per Reuters. The company “needs to get healthy,” he said, adding that “Anyone who is a significant contributor should have nothing to worry about,” Bloomberg reported. He also said, “Right now costs exceed revenue. That’s not a great situation,” per a report by the Verge....
BUSINESS
Variety

VFX Studio DNEG Nixes $1.7 Billion SPAC Deal, Citing ‘Market Volatility’

Click here to read the full article. DNEG, a U.K.-based visual effects and animation house whose customers include Netflix and major Hollywood film studios, has called off plans to go public amid the broad global slump in financial markets. In January, DNEG had announced plans to merge with Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in a deal valuing the company at $1.7 billion. The duo had previously expected that to close in the first half of 2022. On Thursday, the companies announced the termination of the agreement as a result of “current unfavorable SPAC market conditions” and other...
BUSINESS
Variety

Spotify Closes Acquisition of Findaway, Mounting Challenge to Audible in Audiobooks

Click here to read the full article. Spotify announced that it has closed the deal to buy audiobook distributor Findaway, touting the potential to expand beyond music and podcasts into the “substantial market opportunity” for audiobooks. The audio streamer has not disclosed the financial terms of the Findaway deal, announced in November. Originally, Spotify had expected the acquisition, which was pending regulatory clearances, to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. In the audiobook space, “just as we’ve done in podcasting, expect us to play to win,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said last week at the company’s 2022 investor day. “And, with...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Lego to invest over $1 billion in first U.S. brick plant

The factory in Chesterfield County, Virginia, will be the Danish company's second in North America and seventh worldwide. The factory will be powered by renewable energy produced at an onsite solar park. The 160,000-square-meter factory is scheduled to be operational in the second half of 2025 and will employ more...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
Local
Georgia Business
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Georgia State
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Atlanta, GA
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Red Lobster Closings in 2022

The beleaguered chain has faced substantial financial challenges in recent years, leading economists to again question its longevity. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, EatThis.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, EatThis.com, Mashed.com, RedLobster.com, and FSRMagazine.com.
ORLANDO, FL
AOL Corp

After Multiple Hostile Takeover Attempts, Kohl’s Is in Talks to Sell to Vitamin Shoppe Parent Company for $8 Billion

It appears that retailer Kohl’s, who have been entertaining takeover bids for months, is nearing an acquisition deal worth around $8 billion. According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Wisconsin-based department store chain announced it has entered into a three-week exclusive negotiation period with Franchise Group, Inc., a collector of retail-based brands and service franchises, for a reported $60 per share.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Variety

John Hinckley Jr. Sold-Out Concert Canceled by Brooklyn Venue: ‘It Is Not Worth a Gamble’

Click here to read the full article. After selling out tickets for an upcoming concert in Brooklyn, John Hinckley Jr.’s gig has been nixed by the venue that was set to host him. The man, who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and was found not guilty by reason of insanity, will no longer take the stage at Market Hotel. Market Hotel made the announcement through a lengthy statement posted to social media channels on Wednesday evening, citing that it is not worth risking “the safety of our vulnerable communities” by going forward with the event. “After a lot of serious consideration,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Fortune

‘You have to do what it takes to keep your job’: The billionaire developer behind Hudson Yards thinks a recession will force people back to their desks

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Bosses tried cajoling people back to the office with rewards and promises of hybrid work. Then they tried threatening them, with return-to-office deadlines and threats to fire those who didn’t comply.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Walmart tech vet's mobile restaurant startup Wonder raises $350M

Wonder, a mobile restaurant startup created by former Walmart executive Marc Lore, has raised $350 million to fuel its growth. The company founded last year aims to offer customers a better food delivery option by partnering with well-known chefs and owning the process from start to finish. Key to its business model are delivery vans that double as kitchens, allowing food to be fired and finished steps from the customer's home.
BUSINESS
Variety

Juror Reveals Why Amber Heard Lost to Johnny Depp: She Had ‘Crocodile Tears’ and Made Us ‘Uncomfortable’

Click here to read the full article. A juror from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial spoke exclusively to “Good Morning America” about the trial verdict, which ruled that Heard defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence. Heard is ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp as a result. The juror, one of five men on the seven-person jury, told “GMA” that Heard’s emotional testimony during the trial was not realistic. “The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investor#Shadowbox Studios#Shinfield
Variety

Drew Barrymore, Tamron Hall, Scott Evans Among Presenters for Daytime Emmy Awards (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. Drew Barrymore, Tamron Hall and Scott Evans are among the stars set to present at the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24. Hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from Entertainment Tonight, the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will also see many other notable personalities present, including: Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales from “The Talk”; Deborah Norville from “Inside Edition”; Deidre Hall and James Reynolds from “Beyond Salem”; Krista Allen, Lawrence Saint-Victor and Tanner Novlan from “The Bold and the Beautiful”; Tanisha Harper, Cameron Mathison and Laura Wright from “General Hospital”; Galen Gering and...
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

Japan hopes huge underwater turbine will supply most of country's energy

Japan is turning to the ocean in a bid to augment its renewable energy production using a 330-ton turbine that harnesses the power of deep-sea currents. Called “Kairyu,” the plan is to build a 100-kilowatt-class generator that transforms Japan’s clean energy supply. If all goes well, Tokyo-based company, IHI Corp, hopes to generate energy with the system in the 2030s. Wind varies, and the sun sets, but deep-sea currents provide steady streams of renewable energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WEKU

Companies are selling Juneteenth branded products. Here's why that's a big problem

A young woman stands near a piece of art created during the Louisville Juneteenth Festival June 19, 2021 in Louisville, Ky.Jon Cherry/Getty Images. From store-branded Juneteenth ice cream to Juneteenth-themed paper plates and party supplies, to even selling a Juneteenth watermelon salad, many large companies and brands are facing backlash for their efforts to commemorate the federal holiday signed into law last year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
pymnts

Today in Retail: Amazon Plans Drone Fleet Launch; Mastercard SpendingPulse Predicts Back-to-School Retail Bounce

Today in retail, automation could reshape the consumer packaged goods (CPG) payment space, while retailers are restructuring their delivery models as markdowns loom. Plus, Lacoste launches UNDW3 Web3 experiential universe, and Zara limits free returns to in-store only. A number of marquee names in commerce, including Target, Macy’s and Walmart,...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
Country
India
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Netflix
morningbrew.com

As Amazon CEO, Jassy reins in Bezos-era expansion plans

Almost one year into his tenure, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has introduced speed limits on the potentially reckless superhighway Jeff Bezos created. A new report by the WSJ describes how Jassy is trying to rein in some of his predecessor’s overly ambitious expansion plans, at a time when Amazon is facing its most challenging financial period in years.
BUSINESS
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Falls to New Low Amid Market Turmoil, Analyst Downgrade

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery’s brutal year in the stock market hit a new bottom, as shares of the media conglomerate sank 8.1% Thursday — taking a bigger punch than peers. With the stock drop Thursday, to close at $13.65/share, WBD’s market cap stands at about $33.1 billion. That’s well under its current debt load of some $55 billion. The share price is down 45% since WBD began trading April 11 following the close of Discovery’s deal for WarnerMedia. On Thursday, JPMorgan downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery stock from “overweight” to “neutral,” citing uncertainty about its direct-to-consumer streaming...
STOCKS
Variety

Jan. 6 Committee Day 3 Rundown: How to Watch Mike Pence’s Lawyer, Chief of Staff and More Take the Stand

Click here to read the full article. The third public hearing regarding last year’s Jan. 6 Capitol attack will take place this Thursday. The hearing was initially scheduled to take place Wednesday night, but was postponed with a day’s notice, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts. The Thursday hearing will continue as planned and is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. ABC News, CBS News and C-SPAN will all broadcast live coverage of the hearing on their channels. Their coverage can be viewed online through live TV services such as Hulu Live TV. According to a statement from representative Liz...
U.S. POLITICS
Variety

‘Home Economics’ Creators Michael Colton and John Aboud Enter TV Development Deal at Lionsgate

Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate Television Group has signed a scripted television development deal with “Home Economics” creators and executive producers Michael Colton and John Aboud. Produced by Lionsgate, “Home Economics” debuted on ABC in April 2021. The series is based on Colton’s family and follows three adult siblings (Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee and Jimmy Tatro) who live at different levels of financial security. In May 2022 it was renewed for a third season. In addition to “Home Economics,” Colton and Aboud also wrote and produced the Netflix feature film “A Futile and Stupid Gesture” starring Will Forte, which...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

67K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy