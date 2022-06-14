ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Season recap: Walleye's successful 2021-22 campaign ends with disappointment

By By Mark Monroe / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMa2S_0gAihi6O00

The disappointment was palpable Saturday in southwest Florida for a Toledo Walleye team that collected regular-season, division, and conference championships — only to fall short of winning it all.

The Walleye, visibly exhausted, skated off the ice one final time with many players fighting off tears after the Walleye lost in the Kelly Cup Finals, four games to one, to the Florida Everblades.

“It's heartbreaking,” captain T.J. Hensick said. “Everyone is teary-eyed. It's the closest team I've ever been on. It's so tough. You give everything you've got for nine or 10 months, and you come up short, you feel like you let people down.”

Toledo captured the Brabham Cup for finishing with the best record in the regular season.

The Walleye then won the Central Division playoff title with series wins over Cincinnati and Wheeling, before claiming the Western Conference championship by defeating the Utah Grizzlies in five games.

“It's a really special group that did a lot of really good things,” coach Dan Watson said. “I'm very, very proud to be the head coach of this group. It will go down as one of the best in Walleye history.”

The Walleye ran into a formidable Florida team in the Kelly Cup Finals and could not get their offense on track against a suffocating Everblades' style. Toledo fell behind 0-2 in the series before rallying for a 4-1 win in Game 3.

Toledo suffered one of the toughest losses in the organization's history in Game 4.

The Walleye were seconds away from tying the series and guaranteeing it would return to the city with the best home-ice advantage in the ECHL. But with Florida goaltender Cam Johnson pulled for the extra attacker, Joe Pendenza scored the tying goal with 20 seconds left in regulation. Lukas Kaelble then scored the game-winning goal with 4:15 left in OT.

Instead of tying the series and forcing at least one more game at the Huntington Center, Florida took a 3-1 series lead and clinched the title the next night as Johnson earned MVP honors.

“I thought we had a real good opportunity to win a championship here,” Hensick said. “Give Florida credit. They were the better team, unfortunately. We gave ourselves a chance. That's all you can ask for.”

Forward and assistant captain John Albert scored the team's last goal of the season, as the Walleye got off to a good start in the decisive Game 5 before falling 4-2.

“What a season,” Albert said. “It's very unfortunate to come up short, but the team camaraderie and the love and respect we have for each other in that locker room, that makes it the hardest. I'd do anything for these guys, and I know they'd do the same for me.”

The Walleye sold out all 10 home playoff games with an average crowd of 8,280, a franchise record for the playoffs.

“The support is incredible,” goaltender Billy Christopoulos said. “The fans are constantly sending us well wishes. There are not many minor-league athletes that are treated that well. They make us feel like stars. We love playing for them. I hope they are proud of us and the season we had. I know we came up short of the goal, but it was fun, and we owe it to them.”

The Walleye won during the regular season with consistency both at home (25-9-2) and on the road (24-10-2). Toledo posted an overall record of 49-19-4 to capture the Brabham Cup for the third time in franchise history.

“Sometimes you forgot all that you've been through,” Watson said. “Right from day one, it was a grinding training camp. We tried to show the guys how hard it is to play in this league every night.”

The Walleye got off to a 5-1 start with five straight road games to open the campaign. Toledo put together lengthy winning streaks of five games five times during the regular season.

Also during the 2021-22 season, the organization also held its second Winterfest event, an 18-day outdoor extravaganza at Fifth Third Field that included high school and college hockey games, as well as a hall of fame ceremony.

Winterfest also included two Walleye games that each attracted more than 10,000 fans to the Mud Hens' stadium. Toledo topped the Indy Fuel 7-2 before a crowd of 10,081 on New Year's Eve.

The Walleye are the only ECHL team to host an outdoor game, having done it twice now with the first coming in 2014-15.

“The entire two-week period downtown was electric,” Watson said. “I'm glad our fans got the chance to see a win.”

Toledo won its fifth regular-season division title since 2014-15. The Walleye then rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the Central Division semifinals to defeat Cincinnati in seven games, including a 4-2 clinching win at home in Game 7. Toledo then swept Wheeling in the Central Division finals before taking out Utah.

“It's a tough, tough league,” Watson said. “It's a daily grind, but we accepted it with grit. Pressure is a privilege, and you want that pressure. We accepted it and battled it all head-on.”

The city of Toledo is still seeking its first pro hockey championship since 1994, when the Storm won the Riley Cup.

Watson completed his fourth season as the Walleye’s head coach. He has a 232-106-30 record in the regular season and is 42-30 in the playoffs with two finals appearances.

“The standards and expectations we have as an organization — that is where all the habits and details start,” Watson said.

Watson said he always looks to form a team of high-character individuals with championship experience. His initial goal is for the roster to gain chemistry and a tight bond.

“Everyone responded to their roles and respected their roles,” Watson said. “That's all you all can ask for. It's a really special group of guys, high character. This is one of the best we've had.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Thompson ready to rock for Toledo Rockets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nicholas Thompson is taking his talents to Toledo, as the Bishop Luers senior-to-be verbally committed to the Rockets on Sunday. Thompson picked Toledo over his other finalist, the Miami RedHawks. He also had scholarship offers from Army, Navy, Ball State, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, and Western Michigan among others. The […]
TOLEDO, OH
sprintcarandmidget.com

Ohio Speedweek Notes: Five Different Winners

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The 40th annual Cometic Gaskets Ohio Speedweek heads for Atomic Speedway for Wednesday night‘s round six of the nine-race series sanctioned by the All Star Circuit of Champions. Heading to the three-eighths-mile track, there have been five different winners in as many nights, with Danny...
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

Great Race makes Perrysburg pit stop

PERRYSBURG — Up to 18,000 spectators are expected to watch the Great Race cross-country antique car rally roll through downtown on Tuesday. “We are excited to bring this unique event to Perrysburg for the first time ever,” race director Jeff Stumb said. “It will be the first time the Great Race has been back to Northwest Ohio since an overnight stop in Findlay back in 2012.”
PERRYSBURG, OH
fcnews.org

Division changes announced for fall, winter sports

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced division assignments for both fall and winter sports for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year earlier this week. Some changes occurred as it relates to schools in Fulton County. In football, both Archbold and Delta have moved up to Division V. They had been...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Toledo, OH
FireRescue1

Ohio firefighter and basketball player aids collapsed referee during game

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Firefighter Myles Copeland was in the middle of a basketball game Saturday night when he quickly responded to a referee who collapsed. The Glass City Basketball Club, which he plays in, was playing a game in New York. David Magley, president of the basketball league,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local artist will perform at Whitmer High School Auditorium

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Despite the cancellation of rapper Common’s concert, local artist Thaddaeus Washington said the show will go on. Common was slated to kick off the ProMedica Live Summer Concert Series however, the show was canceled Friday morning. Washington, who was the opening act, decided he would...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Celebrating Juneteenth: Toledo's Black experience

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo has a rich history. Researching its people and places has a real purpose. Throughout the years, not all stories have been widely captured with the same detail and passion. “Our [Black] history was either ignored or distorted and so one way of avoiding that is...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Johnson
WTOL 11

Toledo residents find cost-effective ways to cool down

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — In Five Points, high summer temperatures mean a trip to Sparky's Donuts, Ice Cream & Coffee to cool off. The local business has a wide array of treats that manager Brandi Louden, is happy to promote. "We have Strawberry Lemon Ice Cream like Thomas Temple...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Beer and Bacon Fest happening Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Beer and Bacon Fest is happening this Saturday. The fest will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hungarian Club of Toledo located at 224 Paine Ave. in the historic Birmingham Neighborhood of East Toledo. According to organizers, there will be...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

American Airlines ending service in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - American Airlines will be permanently ending service in Toledo later this summer. According to a company spokesperson, American Airlines is ending service from Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport on Sept. 7 due to a pilot staffing shortage. The company said it will be reaching out...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kelly Cup#Playoff Games#Florida Everblades#Toledo Walleye#The Central Division#Wheeling#The Utah Grizzlies
WHIO Dayton

Several men sentenced in death of BGSU student Stone Foltz

TOLEDO — Authorities in Toledo said several men who were convicted in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student were sentenced Thursday. Prior to his death, Stone Foltz had attended an off-campus event for Pi-Kappa Alpha fraternity in Spring of 2021. The event was designed for new members to receive mentors. According to court documents, those older members provided the new members with alcohol and forced them to drink the whole bottle.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Common concert canceled “due to travel delays”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The concert that was supposed to kick off the ProMedica Live Summer Concert Series was cancelled Friday morning. Rapper/actor Common was planned to be the headliner for the show, though it ended up being called off “due to travel delays.” A ProMedica spokesperson told 13abc an airline canceled the scheduled flight to the Toledo area and there were no other flight available during the needed timeframe.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Firefly Nights will set BG a-glow again on Friday

After a rousing start, Firefly Nights flickered out during the pandemic. But the summer festival is back, making an even flashier return to downtown Bowling Green. “We’re set up to make a great comeback this Friday,” said Michelle Elson, director. The Firefly Nights committee has lined up live...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
13abc.com

Thousands of FirstEnergy customers in the dark Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of NW Ohio residents are without power Wednesday -- just days after tens of thousands of FirstEnergy customers were in the dark following Monday night’s storms. According to a FirstEnergy spokesperson, there is an issue within a substation near Dorr St. in Toledo. Roughly...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

$41 million in brownfield projects slated for Toledo, Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine released the list of Brownfield Development Grants Friday. The City of Toledo and Lucas County were successfully chosen for nine projects. The Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program is a new program by the Ohio Department of Development that began in late 2021. The Ohio...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on June 14. Dominic A. McCrate, 28, Ottawa; domestic violence. Aaron L. Hazelton, 33, Pandora; tampering with records and forgery. Cindy Hartman; 71, Columbus Grove; complicity in the commission of an offense. Jennifer L. Hahn, 41, Oakwood; theft of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

The dangers of traveling on a scorching hot day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the temperature reaching over 100 degrees recently, doctors are advising people to stay indoors in the air conditioning. But if you have to venture outside, make sure you are not keeping yourself, young kids, or animals inside hot cars or there could be deadly consequences.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy