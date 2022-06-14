Season recap: Walleye's successful 2021-22 campaign ends with disappointment

The disappointment was palpable Saturday in southwest Florida for a Toledo Walleye team that collected regular-season, division, and conference championships — only to fall short of winning it all.

The Walleye, visibly exhausted, skated off the ice one final time with many players fighting off tears after the Walleye lost in the Kelly Cup Finals, four games to one, to the Florida Everblades.

“It's heartbreaking,” captain T.J. Hensick said. “Everyone is teary-eyed. It's the closest team I've ever been on. It's so tough. You give everything you've got for nine or 10 months, and you come up short, you feel like you let people down.”

Toledo captured the Brabham Cup for finishing with the best record in the regular season.

The Walleye then won the Central Division playoff title with series wins over Cincinnati and Wheeling, before claiming the Western Conference championship by defeating the Utah Grizzlies in five games.

“It's a really special group that did a lot of really good things,” coach Dan Watson said. “I'm very, very proud to be the head coach of this group. It will go down as one of the best in Walleye history.”

The Walleye ran into a formidable Florida team in the Kelly Cup Finals and could not get their offense on track against a suffocating Everblades' style. Toledo fell behind 0-2 in the series before rallying for a 4-1 win in Game 3.



Toledo suffered one of the toughest losses in the organization's history in Game 4.

The Walleye were seconds away from tying the series and guaranteeing it would return to the city with the best home-ice advantage in the ECHL. But with Florida goaltender Cam Johnson pulled for the extra attacker, Joe Pendenza scored the tying goal with 20 seconds left in regulation. Lukas Kaelble then scored the game-winning goal with 4:15 left in OT.

Instead of tying the series and forcing at least one more game at the Huntington Center, Florida took a 3-1 series lead and clinched the title the next night as Johnson earned MVP honors.

“I thought we had a real good opportunity to win a championship here,” Hensick said. “Give Florida credit. They were the better team, unfortunately. We gave ourselves a chance. That's all you can ask for.”

Forward and assistant captain John Albert scored the team's last goal of the season, as the Walleye got off to a good start in the decisive Game 5 before falling 4-2.

“What a season,” Albert said. “It's very unfortunate to come up short, but the team camaraderie and the love and respect we have for each other in that locker room, that makes it the hardest. I'd do anything for these guys, and I know they'd do the same for me.”

The Walleye sold out all 10 home playoff games with an average crowd of 8,280, a franchise record for the playoffs.

“The support is incredible,” goaltender Billy Christopoulos said. “The fans are constantly sending us well wishes. There are not many minor-league athletes that are treated that well. They make us feel like stars. We love playing for them. I hope they are proud of us and the season we had. I know we came up short of the goal, but it was fun, and we owe it to them.”

The Walleye won during the regular season with consistency both at home (25-9-2) and on the road (24-10-2). Toledo posted an overall record of 49-19-4 to capture the Brabham Cup for the third time in franchise history.

“Sometimes you forgot all that you've been through,” Watson said. “Right from day one, it was a grinding training camp. We tried to show the guys how hard it is to play in this league every night.”

The Walleye got off to a 5-1 start with five straight road games to open the campaign. Toledo put together lengthy winning streaks of five games five times during the regular season.

Also during the 2021-22 season, the organization also held its second Winterfest event, an 18-day outdoor extravaganza at Fifth Third Field that included high school and college hockey games, as well as a hall of fame ceremony.

Winterfest also included two Walleye games that each attracted more than 10,000 fans to the Mud Hens' stadium. Toledo topped the Indy Fuel 7-2 before a crowd of 10,081 on New Year's Eve.

The Walleye are the only ECHL team to host an outdoor game, having done it twice now with the first coming in 2014-15.

“The entire two-week period downtown was electric,” Watson said. “I'm glad our fans got the chance to see a win.”

Toledo won its fifth regular-season division title since 2014-15. The Walleye then rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the Central Division semifinals to defeat Cincinnati in seven games, including a 4-2 clinching win at home in Game 7. Toledo then swept Wheeling in the Central Division finals before taking out Utah.

“It's a tough, tough league,” Watson said. “It's a daily grind, but we accepted it with grit. Pressure is a privilege, and you want that pressure. We accepted it and battled it all head-on.”

The city of Toledo is still seeking its first pro hockey championship since 1994, when the Storm won the Riley Cup.

Watson completed his fourth season as the Walleye’s head coach. He has a 232-106-30 record in the regular season and is 42-30 in the playoffs with two finals appearances.

“The standards and expectations we have as an organization — that is where all the habits and details start,” Watson said.

Watson said he always looks to form a team of high-character individuals with championship experience. His initial goal is for the roster to gain chemistry and a tight bond.

“Everyone responded to their roles and respected their roles,” Watson said. “That's all you all can ask for. It's a really special group of guys, high character. This is one of the best we've had.”