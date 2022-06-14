Voter’s Guide: What to know for Illinois’ June 28 primary election
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – We’re only two weeks away from the Illinois primary election.
Thousands will head to Illinois polls for the June 28 election, and mail-in voting is also open ahead of the election. Candidates who pick up the most votes will appear as their party’s nominee on Nov. 8 ballots for the general election.
Voters will select Republican and Democratic nominees for statewide offices, including the governor, attorney general, and secretary of state. Ballots will also feature candidates for both parties for U.S. Senate, Congress and state Legislature seats.
FOX 2 will be updating results throughout the election night as results return. For now, Check out some of the top races and how to get involved with voting in our latest guide.
U.S. SENATE
Democrat:
- Tammy Duckworth (I)
Republican:
- Casey Chlebek
- Peggy Hubbard
- Robert Piton
- Jimmy Lee Tillman II
- Anthony Williams
- Kathy Salvi
- Matthew Dubiel
GOVERNOR
Democrat:
Republican:
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Democrat:
- Kwame Raoul (I)
Republican:
SECRETARY OF STATE
Democrat:
Republican:
TREASURER
Democrat:
- Michael Frerichs (I)
Republican:
COMPTROLLER
Democrat:
- Susana Mendoza (I)
Republican:
ILLINOIS CONGRESS AND ILLINOIS STATE HOUSE
Democrat (Congress 12 th District):
Republican (Congress 12 th District):
- Mike Bost (I)
Democrat (Congress 13 th District) :
Republican (Congress 13 th District) :
Democrat (Congress 15 th District):
- Paul J. Lange (No Website)
Republican (Congress 15 th District):
- Rodney Davis (I)
- Mary Miller (I)
HOW TO VOTE
For voting information, check with your county clerk.
- Illinois State Board of Elections
- Bond County
- Clinton County
- Fayette County
- Jersey County
- Macoupin County
- Madison County
- Monroe County
- Montgomery County
- Randolph County
- St. Clair County
- Washington County
