Voter’s Guide: What to know for Illinois’ June 28 primary election

 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – We’re only two weeks away from the Illinois primary election.

Thousands will head to Illinois polls for the June 28 election, and mail-in voting is also open ahead of the election. Candidates who pick up the most votes will appear as their party’s nominee on Nov. 8 ballots for the general election.

Voters will select Republican and Democratic nominees for statewide offices, including the governor, attorney general, and secretary of state. Ballots will also feature candidates for both parties for U.S. Senate, Congress and state Legislature seats.

FOX 2 will be updating results throughout the election night as results return. For now, Check out some of the top races and how to get involved with voting in our latest guide.

U.S. SENATE

Democrat:

Republican:


GOVERNOR

Democrat:

Republican:


ATTORNEY GENERAL

Democrat:

Republican:


SECRETARY OF STATE

Democrat:

Republican:

TREASURER

Democrat:

Republican:


COMPTROLLER

Democrat:

Republican:


ILLINOIS CONGRESS AND ILLINOIS STATE HOUSE


Democrat (Congress 12 th District):

Republican (Congress 12 th District):

Democrat (Congress 13 th District) :

Republican (Congress 13 th District) :

Democrat (Congress 15 th District):

  • Paul J. Lange  (No Website)

Republican (Congress 15 th District):

HOW TO VOTE

For voting information, check with your county clerk.

For information on how to vote by mail in Illinois, click here .

