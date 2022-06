JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a woman is dead after she drove away from police during a traffic stop and hit another vehicle. The Jacksonville Police Department says on Wednesday at about 10:25 p.m., officers tried to stop a 2005 Toyota Scion being driven by Racheal Powers, of Swansboro. Police did not say what led to the traffic stop, but they said Powers drove off and officers followed.

1 DAY AGO