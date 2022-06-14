ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

Stonewall Resort Wins 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cvFgk_0gAigjRy00

WESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Stonewall Resort today announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers and diners around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Stonewall Resort stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to travelers and diners.

“Earning positive reviews from our guests is a goal we aspire to, which is why It is an honor to again receive the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award,” said Andre’ D’Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our employees as they work to create memorable guest experiences.”

“Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winners,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet travelers’ new demands. You’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”

For additional information and to make reservations, contact the resort at (304) 269-7400 or visit the website at www.StonewallResort.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Restaurant Road Trip: Goodfellas Bistro & Catering

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Goodfellas Bistro & Catering is a small speakeasy-style restaurant located in Barrackville near Fairmont. This “bee’s knees” bistro is a hidden gem with a lot of tasty food to offer. Due to food shortages throughout the United States, the owner and chef, Michael Core works with different distributors, but mainly local […]
BARRACKVILLE, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Things to do in Morgantown this weekend

As we head into the summer and into Father’s Day, here are a few ways to stay busy in Morgantown this weekend. BOPARC Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Into The Fog. On Thursday, June 16, Into the Fog will be performing at Krepps Park from 7 to 9 p.m. for a night of progressive bluegrass sounds. The event is free and open to the public..
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Road construction on Route 50 hurting local businesses

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clifford Henderson thought that the worst of his worries were over after opening up Cosmo’s Kitchen, a small local restaurant known for its homegrown peppers during the COVID-19 pandemic. “When COVID started going away, we started picking up really good business, and it was really...
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont musician makes music video in north central West Virginia

TUNNLETON, W.Va. – A Fairmont musician is spending the next few days in June to make his new music video “Muddin’.” Thirty-year-old Robby Comas grew up in Fairmont, where he learned his love for music through his father, Chuck Comas. Chuck Comas started playing music after he served in Vietnam. Sometimes while performing, he would […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weston, WV
WBOY 12 News

20K fans expected at High Point Raceway this weekend

MT. MORRIS, Pa. (WBOY) — One of the biggest motocross races in the world will be held just north of Morgantown this weekend. High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania held warm-ups Friday for its 45th annual pro motocross circuit race that takes place Saturday. The race is the fourth of 12 races on the circuit. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Inaugural river trash tournament coming up

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Upper Mon River Trash Tournament will take place at the Rivesville Municipal building on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. This trash tournament is a river cleanup that starts at the West Fork and will run down to the Opekiska Lock and Dam. The organizers are styling the tournament like a […]
RIVESVILLE, WV
Lootpress

WVU students awarded Gilman Scholarships to pursue education abroad

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Twelve West Virginia University students will expand their educational horizons this summer through study abroad programs provided by the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship. Created and funded by the U.S. Department of State, the Gilman Scholarship is a competitive national award for undergraduate students interested...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

Mountwood Park lake drained to work on sediment levels

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The lake at Mountwood Park is going to be looking a little different these next few weeks. Wood County Parks officials lowered the lake a few weeks ago to work on the high sediment levels in the water. Parks director, Jeremy Cross says that this...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor#The Travelers#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Resor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
WBOY 12 News

WV churches to observe National Eucharistic Revival—What is that?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The weekend of June 18 and June 19 marks the first local events of the Catholic Church’s three-year National Eucharistic Revival, and churches in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will hold Eucharistic processions in observance. During Eucharistic processions, priests lead families and organizations throughout the streets, carrying the Blessed Sacrament inside a […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Incident shuts down portion of I-79

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have confirmed there was an incident involving state police and other law enforcement officials along I-79 at the Weston interchange. The incident happened at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Crews from our sister station, WDTV, are at the scene gathering information. The northbound...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

I-79 ramp in Marion County to be closed for 3 days

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp on I-79 in Marion County will be closed next week for three days as crews continue the interstate widening project. The ramp closure will be on I-79 northbound at Kingmont Road, exit 133, beginning at 12 a.m. on Monday, June 20. The closure...
MARION COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Former West Virginia Starter Forced to Walk On at New School

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia Mountaineers starting defensive back Dreshun Miller transferred to Auburn prior to last season. After not playing a single down at Auburn, Miller re-entered the transfer portal and has now enrolled at NC State, where he will re-unite with former West Virginia defensive coordinator Tony Gibson. Gibson is now the defensive coordinator at NC State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy