Stonewall Resort Wins 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

WESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Stonewall Resort today announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers and diners around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Stonewall Resort stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to travelers and diners.

“Earning positive reviews from our guests is a goal we aspire to, which is why It is an honor to again receive the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award,” said Andre’ D’Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our employees as they work to create memorable guest experiences.”

“Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winners,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet travelers’ new demands. You’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”

For additional information and to make reservations, contact the resort at (304) 269-7400 or visit the website at www.StonewallResort.com.