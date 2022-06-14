ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallout 5 is coming after the next Elder Scrolls game, Todd Howard says

By Michael McWhertor
Polygon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Starfield, which is coming to Xbox Series X and Windows PC next year, and after The Elder Scrolls 6, which is now “in pre-production,” there will be a Fallout 5. So says Todd Howard, creative director at Bethesda Game Studios, in a new interview with IGN that was chiefly about...

Related
TechRadar

Starfield reveal shows Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG is already losing the space race

After years of waiting, Bethesda has finally shown off Starfield and it looks both expansive and generic. It may seem harsh to call out Starfield from its first gameplay reveal, but there’s little in the demo unveiled at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase released that speaks to the personality of the world. The moon the player lands on, Kreet, is a grey rocky world, with a research station, that’s been taken over by space pirates. It’s a setup that we’ve been seeing in games for years – we could just as easily be looking at a scene from Mass Effect Andromeda, Elite Dangerous, or No Man’s Sky.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Big Difference Between Starfield And No Man's Sky

Every year, a new batch of open-universe exploration games is released, with "The Outer Worlds," "Everspace," and "Astroneer" being just a few notable examples. But of course, nobody can forget the game that really launched this space exploration trend off the ground, 2016's "No Man's Sky." The concept of "No Man's Sky" was a breath of fresh air for many players at the time, with players able to explore a massive universe with few restrictions. But, as many remember, the game didn't deliver everything fans hoped for (per The Guardian). It took a few years — and lots of expansions — before players and critics were ready to give positive reviews to "No Man's Sky." Now that Bethesda is developing a similarly ambitious title, many are worried it will share the same fate.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Everything announced at Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Following a shockingly good State of Play and an underwhelming Summer Game Fest Kickoff, it was Microsoft’s turn to enter the spotlight and highlight the games coming to Xbox platforms and services. Namely, we saw Starfield in action even though it was delayed until 2023, and we got a better idea of what games are coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next 12 months.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Starfield doesn't do seamless planetary landings like No Man's Sky, but Todd Howard doesn't think players will care

Starfield is an RPG, not a sim, and that's what Bethesda is focused on. Planetary landing sequences are cool to watch (opens in new tab), but in the context of a videogame, the thrill tends to wear off after you've done it a half-dozen times or so. Because really, there's not a hell of a lot actually going on while it happens: You just strap in, hold on, and hope for the best. Because of that, Todd Howard told IGN (opens in new tab) that while Starfield (opens in new tab) will give players an awful lot of freedom, it will not let them fly seamlessly from orbit to surface.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Nintendo Switch RPGs To Play In 2022

The Nintendo Switch has an amazing library, but the hybrid console’s massive catalog of RPGs is truly staggering. There are loot-packed dungeon crawlers, JRPGs with turn-based battles and epic stories, expansive open-world games where you can create your own unique character, and everything in between. So, to help you find your next RPG, we put together this list of the 40 best Switch RPGs (in alphabetical order).
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Celebrates Spider-Man Coming to its Console

Xbox is having a field day now that it's getting Spider-Man in some form on its console. Over the last four years, Xbox gamers have been missing out on Spider-Man action. After the release of Activision's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on PS4, Marvel went around asking various teams if they'd be interested in taking on the web-slinger or other iconic heroes with new video games. Xbox was offered an exclusive deal with Marvel, but ultimately passed on it so that it could work on fleshing out its original first-party line-up. Of course, Sony went in and swooped up that deal and gave Insomniac Games the chance to make Spider-Man games. After selling over 30 million copies with just two games and receiving rave reviews, it has left Xbox fans longing for a Spider-Man game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

3 Xbox Games Are Free To Play This Weekend

Microsoft is kicking off another Free Play Days today, letting you check out Assassin’s Creed Origins, Dead Island Definitive Edition, and I Am Fish for free from now until June 19. To play the titles, you’ll need to either be an Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate member.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Capcom is finally making Dragon’s Dogma 2

Capcom is officially making a sequel to Dragon’s Dogma, the beloved but modestly successful action role-playing game released in 2012. The sequel, Dragon’s Dogma 2, was confirmed by Capcom veteran and Dragon’s Dogma game director Hideaki Itsuno during a 10-year anniversary livestream on Thursday. Itsuno was joined...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Xbox Really Needed Starfield This Year

It’s equal parts comedy and tragedy that Microsoft felt the need to clarify that its not-E3 summer games showcase had the “most gameplay they’ve ever shown in a briefing in Xbox history(Opens in a new window).” In an era where most conferences are dominated by CGI trailers, showing gameplay is a novel act.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Instead of Fallout 5, I wish Bethesda would make literally anything else

Bethesda should follow FromSoftware's playbook: Retire a beloved series and start over. The other day Todd Howard did the thing a lot of people have been waiting for. He announced that Bethesda will be making Fallout 5. That's pretty tough for Fallout fans to get excited about because development won't...
Digital Trends

Everything announced at PlayStation’s June 2022 State of Play

Sony held its second announcement-packed State of Play of the year. PlayStation has had a fun year thus far with games like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and MLB The Show 22, but will now highlight what games are coming to PS5 in the back half of 2022, as well as what we can expect from the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset.
MLB
NME

Modern Warfare 2 beta platforms and how to get a code

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch October 28 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Much like previous games in the series, there will be a beta, where players will get the chance to try it out before launch. These open beta tests usually occur a couple of...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Bethesda Defends Missing Starfield Feature

Starfield doesn't just sound more ambitious than Bethesda Game Studios' previous releases -- Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim -- but it sounds and looks more ambitious than just about every game before it, bar perhaps a few titles. When it launches, players will be able to explore over 1000 planets and fly and fight in space. The combination of these two makes the game sound massive -- and it is -- but it won't be coupled with seamless space-to-planet flight, something in No Man's Sky, the game Starfield is currently being compared to the most.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Is Getting a New Game Mode and More

The big Assassin's Creedevent from Tuesday confirmed more content is coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla through another year of updates and other releases. Part of those plans include a brand new roguelite game mode called "The Forgotten Saga" where Eivor will plunge into Niflheim over and over again into procedurally generated challenges. Other plans include the "final chapter" in Eivor's story with both of those releases planned to be out at some point in 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Diablo IV is finally coming in 2023

Diablo fans finally have something good to look forward to as Activision Blizzard revealed Diablo IV this weekend. The upcoming entry into the famed series will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4. Blizzard finally revealed Diablo IV in a press release on Sunday. In...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Lollipop Chainsaw’ is making a comeback

It’s been announced that Lollipop Chainsaw will be making a return. The zombie game, developed by Grasshopper Manufacture, was originally released in 2012 for Xbox 360 and PS3 and starred cheerleader-turned-zombie slayer Juliet Starling and the head of her former boyfriend Nick. Despite the fact writer and director Suda51...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Skyrim Grandma Wants Bethesda to Release Elder Scrolls 6 Before She Dies

86-year-old Shirley Curry, also known as Skyrim Grandma, is hoping to see The Elder Scrolls 6 released before she dies. Curry is one of many millions of people who are fans of Bethesda's beloved RPG, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, but a lot of players have grown attached to hearing her talk about the game and watching her play it because of her age. Although gaming isn't just for kids or young adults, many have found it refreshing to find someone as old as Curry is still actively enjoying video games and sharing her experiences on her massive YouTube channel. She's gained so much notoriety that Bethesda promised to include her in The Elder Scrolls 6 in some capacity. She's already been to Bethesda to be photographed and scanned so they can accurately make her model.
