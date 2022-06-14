Fallout 5 is coming after the next Elder Scrolls game, Todd Howard says

Every year, a new batch of open-universe exploration games is released, with "The Outer Worlds," "Everspace," and "Astroneer" being just a few notable examples. But of course, nobody can forget the game that really launched this space exploration trend off the ground, 2016's "No Man's Sky." The concept of "No Man's Sky" was a breath of fresh air for many players at the time, with players able to explore a massive universe with few restrictions. But, as many remember, the game didn't deliver everything fans hoped for (per The Guardian). It took a few years — and lots of expansions — before players and critics were ready to give positive reviews to "No Man's Sky." Now that Bethesda is developing a similarly ambitious title, many are worried it will share the same fate.
