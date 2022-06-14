City officials plan to advertise housing ready position in the next month

BIG RAPIDS — A local auto supplier plans to permanently lay off 60 employees this summer, citing a loss of work in a notice to state officials. Big Rapids-based Fluid Routing Solutions LLC, which is part of a robust portfolio of manufacturing companies owned by Cleveland-based and publicly traded Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., sent a letter to inform the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity of the impending layoffs in accordance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO