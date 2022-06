COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s going to be a busy weekend for outdoor festivals — the first since the pandemic, for some. Set-up work is already underway at Saint Jude Parish in Columbiana for this weekend’s return of its Parish Festival. But after having to cancel the last two years because of COVID-19, this year’s event is downsized a bit from four days in the past to just three this weekend.

