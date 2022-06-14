ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

Dangerous heat has Twin Cities seeking shade Tuesday

By Nick Longworth
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - Summer heat has come quickly across the Twin Cities, as high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s with a heat index that will top out near 103. An excessive heat warning is in effect until...

www.fox9.com

