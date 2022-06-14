Dangerous heat has Twin Cities seeking shade Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- As Minnesotans enjoy Friday's sunshine and low humidity, we also need to get ready for the heat. The state will have some extremely hot days coming up, beginning on Sunday. And with that comes the concern homes will be using too much energy as air conditioners work overtime.Some experts are predicting that energy demand could exceed energy supply. "The system is built and designed for these hot stretches in the summer," said John Marshall, Xcel Energy's regional vice president for Minnesota and the Dakotas.Marshall said Xcel Energy is part of a regional pool of energy called the Midcontinent Independent...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO