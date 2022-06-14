Police: Man accused of killing Maryland sheriff’s deputy during chase identified

A D.C. driver says he feels lucky to be alive after he was shot Sunday night by an ATV rider on Branch Avenue in Southeast. “Glad that I’m still alive, ‘cause I could’ve been dead, you know,” said the victim, who didn’t want to give his name out of concerns for his safety. “And I’m just hoping that they caught these people because it can’t continue like that.”

