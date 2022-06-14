ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Police: Man accused of killing Maryland sheriff’s deputy during chase identified

KRMG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice: Man accused of killing Maryland sheriff’s deputy during...

www.krmg.com

Comments / 1

Related
WMBB

Rape charges dropped after victim’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The case against a Springfield man is closed, according to court records. Yusef Carswell was arrested in January after another man said Carswell drugged him and raped him while he was unconscious. But the charges against Carswell were dropped late last month according to court records. The court records state that […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
NBC Washington

2 Missing Children and Their Mother Found Safe, DC Police Say

D.C. police confirm that two children and their mother, who had been missing for two weeks, have been found. All three were found safe and in good health Friday evening. The two children — a 7-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl — and their mother, 32-year-old Latari Minter, were reported missing Thursday and had not been seen since June 3, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
KRMG

Missing Indiana girl, 13, found in Nebraska; man arrested

KEARNEY, Neb. — A 20-year-old Colorado man is facing sex trafficking and kidnapping charges after he was found with a 13-year-old girl reported missing out of Indiana, authorities said. Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol found Kyle Miotke of Elizabeth, Colorado, with the teen girl shortly after police in Lafayette,...
KEARNEY, NE
Alabama Now

Alabama inmate stabbed to death, state prison officials say

An inmate has died at a state prison in Alabama after a stabbing, according to the Jefferson County coroner office. The death occurred Wednesday at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. The 41-year-old man “sustained sharp force injuries during a reported assault,” according to a release from the coroner’s office. The death is being investigated as a homicide. The man was serving a life sentence for a 2002 murder conviction in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
Bay Net

UPDATE: Police Investigating Fatal Lexington Park Crash Killing 15-Year-old

UPDATE – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision in Lexington Park that killed a 15-year-old passenger. On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 6:09 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the intersection of Route 235/Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park after an on-duty deputy witnessed a motor vehicle collision there.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
NBC Washington

Driver Shot After Questioning ATV Riders in Southeast DC

A D.C. driver says he feels lucky to be alive after he was shot Sunday night by an ATV rider on Branch Avenue in Southeast. “Glad that I’m still alive, ‘cause I could’ve been dead, you know,” said the victim, who didn’t want to give his name out of concerns for his safety. “And I’m just hoping that they caught these people because it can’t continue like that.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina man dies after being brought out of surf

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has died after he was brought out of the surf at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the National Park Service said. The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was identified only as a 66-year-old from Buxton, the park service said in a news release. The incident occurred on Wednesday […]
ACCIDENTS
MyChesCo

Maryland Woman Arrested on a Florida Warrant

OXFORD, PA — A resident of Clinton, Maryland has been arrested by the Oxford Borough Police Department on a Bench Warrant out of the state of Florida. Vanessa Howle, age 56, was apprehended on June 9, 2022, by Police after they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a turning violation in the Unit Blk North Third Street. (Read more...)
WDVM 25

$20K bonus offered in MPD officer recruitment

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) needs officers, and in order to recruit them, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief Robert J. Contee III said the city will offer a $20,000 hiring bonus. In addition to announcing the new incentive, Bowser and Contee said there will be an emphasis on recruiting women […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Three Men Indicted for Distributing Cocaine in Montgomery County

Three men from Puerto Rico were charged with being part of a drug trafficking organization and distributing cocaine in Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C. area. According to Montgomery County Police, the three men were based in Puerto Rico and sent shipments of cocaine from San Juan to the D.C. area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
KXAN

South Texas mayor arrested on federal fraud, bribery charges

PENTIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Penitas Mayor was arrested on federal bribery and fraud charges Monday. On Monday, authorities took Rodrigo Lopez into custody today as he re-entered the United States at a Port of Entry in Hidalgo County, according to a press release. Lopez is believed to have embezzled or fraudulently obtained […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRMG

Watch: 11 people rescued from capsized boat in Florida

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in Florida said some good Samaritans are to thank for helping to rescue nearly a dozen people whose boat capsized. In a news release, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it was first called just before 5:30 p.m. on June 12 for a report of several people in the water just east of Beer Can Island. When the sheriff’s office aviation unit flew over the scene, it saw “a boat was upside-down in the water, with several people swimming around it.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy