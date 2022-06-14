Amber Heard denies being cut from ‘Aquaman 2,’ role being recast

Amber Heard has denied a report that she is getting cut from “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and her role as Mera is being recast.

“Warner Brothers decided to recast Amber Heard‘s role after screen testing the movie,” an insider reportedly told JustJared .

They were allegedly going to be doing reshoots with stars Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman, the source claimed.

However, a representative for Heard quickly denied the rumor to Fox News, saying that the “rumor mill continues as it has from day one” and that it was “inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane.”

The troubled actress’ removal comes after her highly-publicized defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

During her highly publicized defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, the 36-year-old troubled actress claimed that Warner Brothers “didn’t want to include me” in the DC Comics sequel.

Heard also noted that she was “actively scheduling timing for filming” the superhero movie up until Depp’s legal team reportedly launched a campaign against her . She said her scenes were drastically diminished in the film.

Amber Heard appears in “Aquaman” alongside its star, Jason Momoa. She has denied a rumor that she has been cut from an upcoming sequel film. ©Warner Bros/courtesy Everett Collection

“I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role,” she told the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom. “They just removed a bunch out.”

Heard’s WME agent, Jessica Kovacevic, testified during the trial that Warner Bros. claimed it was Heard’s “lack of chemistry” with her “Aquaman” co-star Jason Momoa that almost got her canned. However, Momoa allegedly advocated for the actress to keep the role.

Kovacevic also discussed Heard’s career before and after her relationship with Depp, 58, saying she should have become a major star after the first movie’s premiere in late 2018, which grossed over $1 billion.

Viewers have petitioned Warner Bros. for months to remove Heard from “Aquaman 2” amid her legal battles with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star.

The recasting rumor comes on the same day a snippet of Heard’s interview with “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie aired on NBC .

“To my dying day, I will stand by every word of my testimony,” she told Guthrie .