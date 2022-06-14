ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard denies being cut from ‘Aquaman 2,’ role being recast

By Erin Keller
New York Post
 3 days ago

Amber Heard has denied a report that she is getting cut from “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and her role as Mera is being recast.

“Warner Brothers decided to recast Amber Heard‘s role after screen testing the movie,” an insider reportedly told JustJared .

They were allegedly going to be doing reshoots with stars Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman, the source claimed.

However, a representative for Heard quickly denied the rumor to Fox News, saying that the “rumor mill continues as it has from day one” and that it was “inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane.”

The Post has reached out for comment from representatives for Heard and Warner Bros.

The troubled actress’ removal comes after her highly-publicized defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

During her highly publicized defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, the 36-year-old troubled actress claimed that Warner Brothers “didn’t want to include me” in the DC Comics sequel.

Heard also noted that she was “actively scheduling timing for filming” the superhero movie up until Depp’s legal team reportedly launched a campaign against her . She said her scenes were drastically diminished in the film.

Amber Heard appears in “Aquaman” alongside its star, Jason Momoa. She has denied a rumor that she has been cut from an upcoming sequel film.
©Warner Bros/courtesy Everett Collection

“I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role,” she told the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom. “They just removed a bunch out.”

Heard’s WME agent, Jessica Kovacevic, testified during the trial that Warner Bros. claimed it was Heard’s “lack of chemistry” with her “Aquaman” co-star Jason Momoa that almost got her canned. However, Momoa allegedly advocated for the actress to keep the role.

Kovacevic also discussed Heard’s career before and after her relationship with Depp, 58, saying she should have become a major star after the first movie’s premiere in late 2018, which grossed over $1 billion.

Viewers have petitioned Warner Bros. for months to remove Heard from “Aquaman 2” amid her legal battles with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star.

The recasting rumor comes on the same day a snippet of Heard’s interview with “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie aired on NBC .

“To my dying day, I will stand by every word of my testimony,” she told Guthrie .

Popculture

Kathy Griffin Has No Kind Words for 'Bloated' Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp has millions of fans and even industry friends on the hate Amber Heard trial amid their defamation trial. The former coupled sued one another for defamation stemming from Heard's 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence. Though the Aquaman star didn't name Depp in the piece, she'd previously spoken out about him allegedly abusing her throughout their relationship and brief marriage. After a little over a month of testimony, Depp won. But not everyone believes him. While appearing on the podcast Just Ask The Question with Brian Karem, comedian Kathy Griffin went in on the former Pirates of the Caribbean star.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Johnny Depp spotted with new, blond hair performing with Jeff Beck

With jury deliberations underway in the defamation trial involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor made a surprise trip to the U.K. over the weekend. Sporting a new, blond hairstyle under a black cap, Depp, 58, appeared onstage with British rock guitarist Jeff...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Amber Heard Spotted for the First Time Since Johnny Depp Verdict

Amber Heard's emerged for the first time since being on the losing end of the Johnny Depp defamation trial ... trading a private jet for a chauffeured car. The actress popped up Friday at an airfield in Washington, D.C. -- where she climbed down the stairs of her private plane and was ushered into a waiting luxury SUV. Amber's traveling party is at least four deep ... including her sister, Whitney Henriquez.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
