ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers seek bipartisan path for improving kidney disease care

By Paige Kupas
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UtHbp_0gAidvu500
Tweet

Reps. Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.) and Donald Payne, Jr. (D-N.J.) touched on their own personal experiences with kidney disease on Tuesday as inspiration for seeking bipartisan solutions to patient care.

Payne said at The Hill’s “Chronic Kidney Disease: Forging Patient Centered Solutions” event that he receives dialysis treatment, adding that finding ways to alleviate people’s struggles with chronic kidney disease should not become a political battle.

“Kidney disease is not a partisan issue. It crosses across the aisle and back. We need to look at these things as human conditions and not make them political footballs,” the co-chairman of the Congressional Men’s Health Caucus told The Hill’s editor-in-chief, Bob Cusack.

One way Congress can help advance kidney care is by expanding screening options and ensuring that everyone who needs kidney treatment has access to the right drugs, according to Payne.

“More screening is really the key to making sure we get to folks in time before they succumb to kidney disease and then subsequently need transplant,” Payne said.

“We will continue to do the work we need to do, but I’m always engaging in my colleagues on the other side of the aisle in reference to these situations because they are not partisan,” Payne added.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some 15 percent of U.S. adults — or about 37 million people — have chronic kidney disease.

Congress has already shown some bipartisanship when it comes to health care, as the House overwhelmingly passed legislation on June 8 that facilitates quicker Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review of new drugs and technologies, expanding care options. Guthrie said he expects a negotiated version of this FDA Act will be signed into law by Aug. 1.

Guthrie, who said his son underwent treatment for his kidneys, agreed that bipartisanship on this issue is possible, both now and in the future if the Republicans take control of the House after the 2022 midterm elections.

Guthrie said that telehealth services, which could increase at-home dialysis treatment for those with chronic kidney disease, should extend beyond the length of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Telehealth is one of those things we can sit down on in a bipartisan way,” Guthrie said at the event, sponsored by Bayer. “So our hope and objective is we’re going to have policies ready to go if we take the majority, and it’s going to have to be bipartisan.”

Comments / 0

Related
Freethink

A new treatment may cure neuropathic pain

We don’t have neurons only in the brain but all around the body. For example, sensory neurons that detect pain reach every organ in the body. Special proteins in these neurons activate when faced with a harmful stimulus and ignite the “it’s hurting” signal, which travels down the neuronal axon from the point of the stimulus to the spinal cord.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Sugar Recalled 'Due to Pieces of Plastic'

It is once again time to check the pantry, because officials have alerted consumers to yet another concerning recall. Rogers brand Golden Yellow Sugar was recalled by Lantic Inc. after the product was found to pose a possible health hazard due to pieces of plastic possibly in the sugar. Consumers were alerted to the recall in a Friday, May 27 recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Guthrie
MedicalXpress

Does polycystic ovary syndrome put women at higher risk of developing additional medical conditions

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most common endocrine disorder in women of reproductive age. In a study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, women with PCOS were more likely than other women to also be diagnosed with migraine, hypertension, tendinitis, osteoarthritis, and endometriosis.  Affected women were also using medications more often and reported their own health to be poorer than women without PCOS. 
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Chronic Kidney Disease#Disease Control#Politics Federal
thefreshtoast.com

New Cancer Treatment Leaves Every Patient In Remission

A new study conducted on patients with a specific type of cancer concluded with all participants in remission. A new study on cancer did something that has never been done before. It left every participant cancer-free. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, was conducted by researchers...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Expert answers about diabetic kidney disease treatment

Diabetes can lead to a range of complications, including diabetic kidney disease, which is also known as diabetic neuropathy. Diabetic kidney disease can lead to kidney failure, so it is important to treat it effectively. Doctors may treat the condition using medications, lifestyle adjustments, or a combination of these. Proper...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Healthline

Will This Diabetes Drug Slow Down Aging?

Metformin is a prescription medication used to lower blood sugar (glucose) levels in people with diabetes. As a first-line tool in managing type 2 diabetes (T2D), this medication is the most commonly prescribed drug when diet and exercise alone aren’t helping balance glucose levels. This medication could also have...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CNET

Best Prescription Delivery Services in 2022: Amazon, CVS, PillPack and More

Avoiding stores and getting your necessities delivered to your door is not just convenient, it's necessary for many people in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, you can get basically anything you want without stepping into a store -- including your prescriptions. Prescription delivery services can be crucial if you're unable to go to a pharmacy for your prescription refill.
HEALTH
NBC News

Black people over 65 far more likely to die from pollution-related disease than white seniors

A new report shows Black Americans ages 65 and older are three times more likely to die from diseases related to pollution exposure than white Americans of the same age. The analysis, released earlier this month by the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), suggests that current air pollution levels result in “significant premature mortality and morbidity nationwide,” but the health impacts are disproportionately felt by Black people, Hispanics and those living in poverty.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Stressful events can take big toll on those struggling most with death of spouse

Widowed individuals experiencing intense grief after the loss of their spouse experience a significant increase in body inflammation following other stressful events, according to new research from Rice University. It's a concerning finding for the research team, since body inflammation is linked to a host of health problems, including serious...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hill

The Hill

599K+
Followers
72K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy