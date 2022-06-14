$2,000 cash reward for ‘armed and dangerous’ Pontiac man accused in fatal shooting

PONTIAC (WWJ) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they call armed and dangerous, and authorities are asking the public for tips in tracking him down.

Tony Fong Woo III, 22, of Pontiac is wanted for the murder of a 29-year-old Pontiac man last week.

The sheriff’s office says Woo fatally shot Jaquan Garrett on Friday, June 10 in the area of Firelite Lane and Cherry Hill Drive.

Police were called to the area around 10:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired. The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument between the two men, but did not say what they were arguing about.

When deputies showed up they found bystanders performing CPR on Garrett, who had been shot once in the head.

Deputies rushed Garrett to the hospital in a patrol car.

Though Woo was still on the run, he was charged with assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

When Garrett died on Monday, detectives asked the prosecutor’s office to amend charges against Woo to murder.

Woo remains at large and Detectives believe he is armed and dangerous. The sheriff's office released two photos of Woo with different hairstyles.

Tony Fong Woo III with different haircuts Photo credit Oakland County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

Authorities are offering a tip of up to $2,000 for tips that lead to his arrest. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

“We would appreciate the public’s help in locating this dangerous suspect,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Do not approach. Call the tip line and help us hold him accountable.”

Woo has two prior convictions for domestic violence and one for driving while unlicensed.