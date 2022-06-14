Memorial planned for Dr. Doug Whitten in Pittsburg

PSU Image

PITTSBURG, Kan. – A memorial is planned for Dr. Doug Whitten who died suddenly on June 6. He was 54.

Whitten was a professor in the Pittsburg State University Department of Music for nearly 19 years. He directed the PSU Pride of the Plains Marching Band.

“But he broke from the norm as band directors go — perhaps best known for wearing Converse and tattoos, he often did push-ups with the ROTC cadets after touchdowns and roller skated beside the band in Homecoming and Christmas parades.” – Andra Stefanoni, Director of Media Relations at PSU (Read more)

The memorial is planned for Tuesday, June 21, at 7:00 pm at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. The gathering will be streamed at pittstate.tv for anyone who can’t attend in person. Organizers invite friends, colleagues, students and anyone who knew and loved Doug to attend.

Among his accomplishments:

In 2011, he took the Pride of the Plains to Alabama to perform in the National Championship football game — a game PSU won.

In 2012, he directed the band in recording music for the Hollywood film “The Campaign,” starring Will Farrell, with his friend Chris Fogel, an award-winning recording engineer and producer.

In 2016, he led the Mid America All-Star Marching Band, comprised of students from 10 area high schools, to march in the 2016 National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C.

Each summer that the Shrine Bowl has been held in Pittsburg, he has directed the 150+ member All-State Shrine Bowl Marching Band. (He was set to do so again this July; instead, colleague Andrew Chybowski, assistant professor of music, will step in.)

For several years, he brought Drum Corps International shows to Carnie Smith Stadium — in his youth, Whitten had marched in DCI.

He directed the basketball pep band for many years.

Doug Whitten also owned a mobile bicycle repair shop, according to Stefanoni. You can read more about Whitten here.

Whitten is survived by his fiancé, Kristie Browns, and two children, Elliot and Catcher, of Boise, Idaho.

