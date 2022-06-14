ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

Memorial planned for Dr. Doug Whitten in Pittsburg

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QF7YF_0gAidW2200
PSU Image

PITTSBURG, Kan. – A memorial is planned for Dr. Doug Whitten who died suddenly on June 6. He was 54.

Whitten was a professor in the Pittsburg State University Department of Music for nearly 19 years. He directed the PSU Pride of the Plains Marching Band.

“But he broke from the norm as band directors go — perhaps best known for wearing Converse and tattoos, he often did push-ups with the ROTC cadets after touchdowns and roller skated beside the band in Homecoming and Christmas parades.” – Andra Stefanoni, Director of Media Relations at PSU (Read more)

The memorial is planned for Tuesday, June 21, at 7:00 pm at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. The gathering will be streamed at pittstate.tv for anyone who can’t attend in person. Organizers invite friends, colleagues, students and anyone who knew and loved Doug to attend.

Among his accomplishments:

  • In 2011, he took the Pride of the Plains to Alabama to perform in the National Championship football game — a game PSU won.
  • In 2012, he directed the band in recording music for the Hollywood film “The Campaign,” starring Will Farrell, with his friend Chris Fogel, an award-winning recording engineer and producer.
  • In 2016, he led the Mid America All-Star Marching Band, comprised of students from 10 area high schools, to march in the 2016 National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C.
  • Each summer that the Shrine Bowl has been held in Pittsburg, he has directed the 150+ member All-State Shrine Bowl Marching Band. (He was set to do so again this July; instead, colleague Andrew Chybowski, assistant professor of music, will step in.)
  • For several years, he brought Drum Corps International shows to Carnie Smith Stadium — in his youth, Whitten had marched in DCI.
  • He directed the basketball pep band for many years.

Doug Whitten also owned a mobile bicycle repair shop, according to Stefanoni. You can read more about Whitten here.

Whitten is survived by his fiancé, Kristie Browns, and two children, Elliot and Catcher, of Boise, Idaho.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Crowder College announces apprenticeship program

ANDERSON, Mo. — Crowder College announced a partnership between a local business and high school. The college is working with Cooper Gear and Manufacturing out of Anderson, Missouri for an apprenticeship program. Cooper Gear and McDonald County High School already have an apprenticeship program. Now those students will be...
ANDERSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin bars celebrate Pride month, welcome everyone year-round

JOPLIN, Mo.–In 1969 pride was a protest.  The Stonewall riots helped start the gay rights movement.  Now, it’s a time of celebration, when the world’s LGBTQ+ communities come together  to express their true self, while also paying respect to what happened at Stonewall.  One Joplin bar that has been having a few Pride celebrations this month is Blackthorn Pizza &...
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburg, KS
Obituaries
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Washington, KS
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
State
Alabama State
City
Pittsburg, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns, coming to rest on its top near Seneca, Mo.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night reports of an overturned car on Bethel Road, north of Seneca, Mo. alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Seneca Fire, Newton County Ambulance, and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Seneca Police Department responded to assist. On the scene we learn from Tpr T.R. Morris...
SENECA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Drowning victim identified, and Oklahoma lawmakers fail to reach a tax cut deal

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities in Joplin release the identity of the man who drowned in Grand Falls this week. The man is identified as 35-year-old Standley Luke of Carterville, Missouri. Authorities say on Tuesday Luke tried to go over the falls with a pool toy, hit a rock and drowned. Search crews from several local departments had been looking for...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Third Thursday for June 2022 in Downtown Joplin

Would you like to be a vendor or have your biz involved in the future? More information? 👉🏽 Click! JOPLIN, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory until Thursday evening at 8 p.m. so plan accordingly. Stay out of direct sunlight, dress in light colors, avoid carrying things so you can have movement, go shopping inside...
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Band
Person
Carnie Smith
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Crews search for missing man at Joplin’s Grand Falls, and 3rd escaped inmate captured in Texas

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities stop their search for a man missing at the Grand falls in Joplin. The search began shortly before 5:00am on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities received a report that a man went over the falls and did not resurface. Redings Mill and Neosho Water Rescue provided support in that area. And further downstream Galena, Kansas Water Rescue entered the water near Schermerhorn Park in Cherokee County. Joplin Fire Deputy Chief Andy Nimmo says they called off the search Tuesday night because the water was swift and dangerous. They ask everyone to avoid the area. The search will resume Wednesday morning under the direction of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Click here for more information about this story.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Miami Fire conducts water rescue in Neosho River

MIAMI, Okla. – The Miami Fire Department helps rescue a woman from the Neosho River. The Miami, Oklahoma Police Department released a photo following the water rescue. They state, “Luckily they were able to reach the victim and bring her to safety and there were no injuries involved. Great job by Miami Fire.”
MIAMI, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Body recovered by Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team at Grand Falls identified as Carterville, Mo. resident

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri State Dive Team recover the body of a Carterville, Missouri man after he drowned in Shoal Creek at Grand Falls. The Missouri State Highway Patrol state Standley Luke, 35, tried to go over Grand Falls with a “pool toy.” ” attempted to go over Grand Falls with a pool toy, struck a rock, and drowned.”...
CARTERVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marching Band#Independence Day#Media Relations
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Special election in Columbus for renewing sales tax

COLUMBUS, Kan. – Residents in Columbus, Kansas will decide on renewing a sales tax. The City has had a 1/2 percent sales tax since 1997. According to the City, the sales tax helps fund the Fire Department, Police Department, streets, water/sewer drainage, ADA compliance renovations to public facilityes and other projects deeemed necessary.
COLUMBUS, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Parades
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Ozark Center to be one of 200 original call centers for 988 crisis line

JOPLIN, Mo.–We all know to dial 911 in an emergency.  But during a mental health crisis, the number to call can be long and difficult to remember.  Currently, it’s 1-800-273-8255, but by July there will be a new, three-digit number, made more simple. Starting in July, when someone experiencing a crisis dials 9-8-8, they’ll be connected with a crisis specialist,...
OZARK, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Kansas pro-life organization campaigns in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Kansas pro-life organization brought its message to Pittsburg. The guest speakers for an event at St. Mary’s Colgan High School included Lisa and Alan Robertson from the T.V. show “Duck Dynasty.”. They’re participating in a campaign called “Value Them Both.”. It’s...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy