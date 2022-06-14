ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

WWE Legend Jeff Hardy faces another DUI charge

By Bill Shannon, The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DELAND, Fla. (WTAJ) – Former WWE and TNA champion Jeff Hardy is facing another DUI charge after Florida troopers stopped him on I-95 and found he was driving under the influence.

Hardy was stopped on Interstate 95 after authorities got calls about an impaired driver in Volusia County, Florida. Besides driving under the influence, Hardy is facing charges of driving while a license was revoked and violating restrictions placed on his driver’s license. Jail records show he was released on a $3,500 bond.

Jeff Hardy, a fan favorite often seen with his brother Matt Hardy, is not only a former WWE champion but has also held the NWA: TNA (National Wrestling Alliance: Total Nonstop Action, now known as Impact Wrestling) championship. His greatest accolades involve multiple TLC (Table, Ladders and Chairs) tag matches, an angle with The Undertaker and current AEW superstar CM Punk, as well as winning the WWE championship.

Hardy, in the past 15 years, has battled addiction issues. The most notable was when he faced Wrestling legend Sting in an NWA: TNA pay-per-view for the Impact Wrestling Championship where he was clearly intoxicated and under some sort of influence, which has been well documented.

Jeff Hardy left WWE again in 2022 to rejoin his brother Matt in All Elite Wrestling(AEW) and has done numerous “hardcore” stunts.

Jeff’s arrest comes just days before the Hardy Brothers(Matt and Jeff) are scheduled to face-off with two other teams in a ladder match for the AEW tag team titles.

The current tag team champions consist of a former WWE NXT talent, Luchasaurus, and the son of Luke Perry known as “Jungle Boy,” both known as “Jurassic Express.”

Rumor has it that Discovery, who recently bought Time Warner Media, asked that AEW would stop promoting Jeff Hardy. They have yet to respond to any questions.

Hardy has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 14.

This story will be updated as new details emerge.

The Associated Press has contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

