MANISTEE — The Manistee County Democratic Party is hosting a Juneteenth celebration event this weekend. "Last year, we went up to Traverse City and they had a really nice event at a park for Juneteenth," said Shirley Madden, who helped organize the event. "They're doing it again this year, but we thought that we needed to do something here in Manistee."

MANISTEE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO