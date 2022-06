FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint announced Wednesday a combination of departments are working to clean a recent spill in the Flint River. The Flint Fire Department and Flint Water Department in partnership with Genesee County HAZMAT Team, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, and the Clio Fire Department are conducting a clean-up operation of the Flint River, the City said. The substance has not yet been identified, and residents are advised to avoid the area of the river north of Hamilton Street.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO