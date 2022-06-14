Palm Beach Atlantic University student brews up coffee business

A Palm Beach Atlantic University student is growing his business serving up cold brew coffee.

Sam Lenes began brewing cold brew coffee out of his dorm room and selling it out of his backpack late at night in the library, according to the university.

Two years later, Lenes has stopped brewing coffee in his dorm room and has since grown his business.

Ben Barbee/Ben Barbee Rolling Hills Cold Brew coffee can be found at Palm Beach Atlantic University, University of South Florida and Celis Produce Stores.

His coffee is now for sale at the Palm Beach Atlantic University’s student center, University of South Florida, and Celis Produce stores.

When Lenes is not making cold brew or taking finance classes, he’s running cross country, the university says.