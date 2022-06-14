Rod Roddenberry Talks Importance of Inclusion in the ‘Star Trek’ Franchise
Although the series was created by his father Gene Roddenberry, and starred his mother Majel Barrett as Nurse Christine Chapel, Roddenberry was born after the original show was cancelled, and spent his childhood watching series like “Kamen Rider” and “Dukes of Hazzard.”. More from Variety. Paramount...
Since Star Trek: Picard debuted in 2020, a number of old Star Trek actors have triumphantly returned to the sci-fi franchise after several years of hiatus. The past two seasons of Picard alone saw the return of Patrick Stewart, Jeri Ryan, Brent Spiner, John de Lancie, and many other actors from Star Trek: The Next Generation. While it’s possible to see more old Star Trek actors reappear in the franchise as the media property continues to expand its universe on Paramount+, not all won’t be able to do a comeback, as some of them are no longer with us. Below is a list of popular Star Trek actors that have died.
Patricia Heaton spoke out against Disney and stood up for her longtime friend Tim Allen after seeing the new trailer for the upcoming "Toy Story" spinoff based on the Buzz Lightyear character, aptly titled "Lightyear." The "Everybody Loves Raymond" star took to Twitter to decry the new movie: "Saw the...
Some movies cause big ripples. As The Bourne Identity turns twenty, it's worth looking back at the film that spawned one of this century's most popular franchises and breathed new life into well-worn action movie beats. In the early 2000s, blockbusters looked like Star Wars, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings, science fiction and fantasy writ large (and not a single MCU title in sight). Simultaneously, action stars and themes from the 90s seemed tired. Arnold Schwarzenegger's Collateral Damage came and went early in 2002 without much impact. Pierce Brosnan's tenure as 007 was ending, with that run of Bond films looking increasingly passé (reaching a nadir later in the year with the silly Die Another Day). An attempt to revive Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan franchise, with Ben Affleck in the lead, would also falter at one movie.
Samuel L. Jackson has only one Oscar nomination to his name (a supporting actor bid for Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction”), which is downright shocking considering the handful of iconic roles in his filmography. The Los Angeles Times recently expressed shock over the fact that Jackson’s other Tarantino roles did not garner him Oscar nominations, to which the actor somewhat agreed.
We already know that The Batman started out as a project for Ben Affleck before it was handed over to Matt Reeves who brought it in a new direction. However, that doesn't mean Reeves wasn't interested in pursuing Affleck's vision. The filmmaker has just shared his thoughts on the Justice League star's screenplay and says it "could have been a very exciting movie."
Transformers is headed back to theaters for its 15th anniversary, giving fans a chance to relive the magic of reliving Michael Bays's groundbreaking first Transformers movie on the big screen all over again. For all the jokes about how bad the franchise got in its (numerous) later installments, the original Transformers (2007) was a blockbuster movie classic, that not only re-introduced the Transformers robots to the world, but also made Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel and others into mainstream stars of the 2000s-2010s era.
Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi is engaged to British singer/songwriter Rita Ora, but don't ask him to spill details about their relationship or wedding plans. That's something English TV presenter Philip Schofield found out the hard way, when he pressed Waititi for details during a Lightyear press event, only to see the actor and filmmaker remove his earpiece, throw it behind him theatrically, and mime that he could not hear the question. It's a wholesome moment that comes at the end of a 10-minute joint interview Waititi shared with Chris Evans, who steps in as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the new Pixar movie.
Miranda Otto is returning to Middle-earth to voice Éowyn for the upcoming Lord of the Rings animated movie. The Warner Bros film, titled Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim, will see Otto's Shieldmaiden of Rohan serve as the narrator. She'll be joined by the likes of Succession's Brian Cox and Gaia Wise (via Deadline).
Representatives from some countries have asked Disney and PIXAR to cut or modify parts of its newest animated film because of content that either depicts a criminal offense or violates media content standards in their respective countries, but PIXAR refuses to do so, though the studios have made multiple content changes in other films over the years.
Upon viewing the opening sequence of any random episode of the original 1960s StarTrek television series, such as, “Miri” or “Metamorphosis,” the viewer immediately knows what to expect: an entertaining ride. The story and action are set up in the tease, and boom — the theme music commences and the segment begins to boil. The crew of the Enterprise begins a quest to some mystic or fantastic world. They receive a distress signal, or their journey is disrupted by an alien force that we’re certain at one point will zap at least one of the crew members across the planet’s surface with a resounding bolt.
A Duke Nukem movie is on the way. Duke Nukem is one of gaming's most beloved protagonists, even if he hasn't had a new game in a decade. The foul-mouthed badass made a name for himself in the 90s with shoot-em-ups that rivaled the likes of Doom. Although Duke Nukem is largely a relic of the 90s as Duke Nukem Forever was in development hell for roughly a decade before being released in the early 2010s. The game was slammed by critics, but Duke Nukem has still tried to retain some relevance by popping up in other games like a remaster of Bulletstorm. Needless to say, Duke's history is weird, but he's about to make the move to Hollywood.
Marvel's Werewolf By Night, a Halloween special expected to be coming to Disney+ this year, is deep in production with Michael Giacchino as its director. Giacchino, known well for his iconic musical scores ranging from LOST to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is currently gearing up for the release of Lightyear. Lightyear is his latest musical work with Pixar, creating the sound for Buzz Lightyear's sci-fi adventure in a film which stars Captain America himself Chris Evans before shifting gears to hop into the director chair. While speaking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Giacchino confirmed he is directing Werewolf By Night and shared his excitement about the project.
The Book of Boba Fett came to an end earlier this year, and there's no word on whether or not the show will be getting a second season. Temuera Morrison, who plays the titular character, recently made an appearance at the Star Wars Celebration, so it's hard to imagine his days with the franchise are over, but it looks like the actor is moving on to other projects in the meantime. According to Variety, Morrison will soon be returning to TV in the Sundance series Far North.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has already brought back some familiar faces from Star Trek history. In addition to starring Capt. Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One, as seen in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. The spinoff series also counts Dr. M'Benga and Nurse Christine Chapel among its core cast and even has a Kirk in its crew (and another set to appear in season two). However, the show's seventh episode features the most unexpected Star Trek character return yet. It could be setting up big things for Strange New Worlds' future. SPOILERS follow for today's new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode, "The Serene Squall."
Click here to read the full article. “The Dragon Master is here.” So proclaims Jack Black’s Po the Panda in the official trailer for Netflix/DreamWorks Animation’s new animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.
In the trailer, we see the first footage of Black’s Po, in a reprisal of his role from the Kung Fu films, the first time he’s voiced the character in a television series. Black first voiced Po for the original Kung Fu Panda film in 2008, then reprised the role for Kung Fu Panda 2 in 2011 and Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016.
Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck are going to have to work on their vocals for a new Looney Tunes animated musical movie that will air on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. According to Deadline, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical is an original movie from Warner Bros. Animation featuring new orchestrations from the library of classic Warner Bros. musicals, along with everyone's favorite animated characters taking part in song and dance numbers. The family film finds Bugs retiring from the Broadway life and Daffy attempting to step into his vacated spotlight. Unfortunately, one obsessed fan kidnaps Daffy, forcing Bugs to help lead a rescue mission.
