Rod Roddenberry Talks Importance of Inclusion in the ‘Star Trek’ Franchise

A Duke Nukem movie is on the way. Duke Nukem is one of gaming's most beloved protagonists, even if he hasn't had a new game in a decade. The foul-mouthed badass made a name for himself in the 90s with shoot-em-ups that rivaled the likes of Doom. Although Duke Nukem is largely a relic of the 90s as Duke Nukem Forever was in development hell for roughly a decade before being released in the early 2010s. The game was slammed by critics, but Duke Nukem has still tried to retain some relevance by popping up in other games like a remaster of Bulletstorm. Needless to say, Duke's history is weird, but he's about to make the move to Hollywood.

