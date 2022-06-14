ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Yoga Poses That Can Actually Help You Build Strength

By Robin Rothstein
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Because yoga is a practice that generally involves slow movements and held poses, practicing yoga can help you build strength. Here is what to...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Put This Spice On Literally Everything To Boost Metabolism

A healthy, swifter metabolism can be promoted with a balanced diet, enough drinks of water, regular sleep and exercise, experts explain. With that said, we asked registered dietitians and health experts more about one spice that has many benefits for weight loss and overall health, and specifically, your metabolism. Read on for tips and suggestions from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert at JustCBD and Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Postures#Upper Body#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Yoga In The United States#Americans#Yoga S Tras
shefinds

Experts Agree: Taking These Two Supplements Together Will Help You Sleep Better

Nothing beats the feeling of lying down on your bed after a long and tiring day. It’s pretty safe to say that we all look forward to getting that rest and relaxation as soon as we accomplish our daily tasks. Truthfully, celebrating those little wins can be done by going to sleep. And while some can do it so easily, there are those who unfortunately find sleeping somewhat of a struggle.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
Country
India
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
healthshots.com

How to control diabetes? Follow these top 9 lifestyle tips

Diabetes is a chronic and lifestyle disease, which can result in a multiple health issues. However, with the appropriate diet and good lifestyle choices, it may be controlled and managed. If you’ve been diagnosed with diabetes, it might be intimidating to know where to begin and how to control diabetes.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Conversation U.S.

Is intermittent fasting the diet for you? Here's what the science says

What if I told you all you need to do to lose weight is read a calendar and tell time? These are the basics for successfully following an intermittent fasting diet. Can it be that simple, though? Does it work? And what is the scientific basis for fasting? As a registered dietitian and expert in human nutrition and metabolism, I am frequently asked such questions. Simply stated, intermittent fasting is defined by alternating set periods of fasting with periods in which eating is permitted. One method is alternate-day fasting. On “fast days,” followers of this form of fasting are restricted to...
DIETS
MedicalXpress

Stressful events can take big toll on those struggling most with death of spouse

Widowed individuals experiencing intense grief after the loss of their spouse experience a significant increase in body inflammation following other stressful events, according to new research from Rice University. It's a concerning finding for the research team, since body inflammation is linked to a host of health problems, including serious...
RELATIONSHIPS
MedicineNet.com

What Does Psoriatic Arthritis Joint Pain Feel Like?

Psoriatic arthritis may lead to various degrees of inflammation, swelling, stiffness, and pain in the joints, especially on one side of the body. It affects almost all the joints in the body, especially the joints in the lower back and lower extremities such as the knees and ankles. Pain caused...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
64K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy