Trenton, NJ

Accused Trenton laundromat killers claim in closings they were victims of ‘calculated attack’

By Isaac Avilucea
Trentonian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON – Defense attorneys for two men accused of mowing down 21-year-old Geovahnie Fanfan said during closing arguments Tuesday that their clients were victims of a “calculated attack” and did what they felt was necessary to protect themselves after being ambushed by six people inside a city laundromat in...

