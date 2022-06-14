ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Biden shouldn't put American lives on the line to defend the United Arab Emirates

By Natalie Armbruster, Defense Priorities
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bALNz_0gAia4ko00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNrbH_0gAia4ko00
Then-Vice President Joe Biden tours Abu Dhabi on March 7, 2016.

Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo

  • A senior US official reportedly traveled to the UAE to discuss providing "US security guarantees."
  • Such an agreement may require the US to defend the UAE, but its problems aren't for the US to solve.
  • Natalie Armbruster is a research associate at Defense Priorities.

Recently, Brett McGurk, a White House representative, traveled to Abu Dhabi to reportedly discuss a "Strategic Framework Agreement" which would offer the UAE "US security guarantees," among other things.

It is clear why the UAE wants such an agreement. After a series of aerial attacks was launched against the UAE by Yemen's Houthi rebel group, an Iranian proxy, the UAE would be eager for the US to do more to defend their small country, embroiled in Yemen's civil war.

What remains unclear is what exactly the US is offering the UAE and why it would consider such an agreement in the first place. A security guarantee would entail the US committing to defend the UAE if it were attacked, similar to the agreement the US has made to NATO for its collective defense.

Thus, this agreement could require the US to potentially send American servicemen and women to fight and die to defend the UAE. However, the UAE's problems are not for the US to solve.

The UAE may be a profitable buyer of US arms but, to make a defense commitment could pull the US into the UAE's trouble. On the other hand, providing the illusion of such backing might embolden the UAE to engage in reckless behavior — the repercussions of which it would believe itself to be protected from. Either way, such an agreement would be harmful to Washington and Abu Dhabi both.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUCAp_0gAia4ko00
Biden visits the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, March 7, 2016.

Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo

For all the US has done, mostly foolishly in the Middle East, it has never extended security guarantees as it does for its NATO allies. And since the Obama Administration, the US has tried, in fits and starts, to disentangle itself from the region's wars.

If the US learned anything from its time in the Middle East, it should have been that getting out of wars is exponentially more difficult than getting into them. Getting entangled in the UAE's issues is a dangerous reversal of years of progress.

For seven years, the UAE-Saudi coalition's air campaign in Yemen has been brutal — every "defensive" strike disproportionate and escalatory. Yet in recent years the UAE has pulled back its involvement , and in early June, Saudi Arabia has extended its eight-week ceasefire for another two months.

While the UAE may frame this security guarantee as a means to deter aggression, these guarantees can also lead to expansion or escalation . Therefore, it is illogical to open the door to further US entrapment if the UAE is still involved in the war in Yemen.

Arms buyers are commonly mischaracterized as allies because arms sales are often used to incentivize alignment and reflect continued cooperation. However, while these arms allow the US to support the UAE's defense capabilities and may be meant to tip the scale of comparative regional military capabilities, they are chiefly used to show limited support while avoiding any culpability for how they are used or obligation to defend those we sell arms to.

Promising US involvement beyond arms sales, when the US can encourage alignment with arms alone and without a defense commitment, would essentially obligate the United States to act against its self-interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cwinq_0gAia4ko00
UAE soldiers.

US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan Schaeffer

Further, in August 2021, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Minister of Defence Andrii Taran signed the US-Ukraine Strategic Defense Framework . Despite the reiterations of commitment and reaffirmations of support, the agreement did not provide Ukraine with a US defense commitment.

Instead, the agreement was a statement of intention for the two countries to have greater cooperation, increased arms sales, and increased training exercises. The deal with the UAE may be similarly filled with rhetoric yet remain substantively empty.

If the reported agreement is not a guarantee and is instead a commitment to more arms sales or deeper cooperation, then the US may avoid entrapment but risk serious moral hazard. This false security could lead to a belligerent Abu Dhabi, willing to take risks, deepen its involvement in Yemen, and potentially refuse to make the necessary concessions to avoid potential conflict — or potentially end its involvement in and prolongment of the war in Yemen.

With the façade of a defense commitment, the US is putting the UAE in a more precarious position than it was before and inadvertently making conflict more likely .

A potential security commitment with the UAE is a lose-lose situation for the United States. Either the US weaves a web of its own design, needlessly entrapping itself in whatever war comes next, or the UAE potentially puts too much stock in empty words, leaving the country unable to correctly calculate the risks and costs of its actions.

The US should not want to risk American lives for the UAE. But further, the US should not pretend to be willing to do so, without a single reason to believe this agreement would bolster, protect, or defend US interests in the Middle East.

Natalie Armbruster is a research associate at Defense Priorities.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brett Mcgurk
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

This Could Be the Next Big War That Grips the Entire World

TEL AVIV, Israel—The ongoing war between Israel and Iran across the Middle East came out of the shadows and into the open long ago. But now, on the back of several suspected Israeli attacks inside Iran itself, the deadly contest threatens to escalate—possibly beyond the region. Last week,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Defense Priorities#White House#Iranian#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
Saudi Arabia
CNBC

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

Trump, who left office in January 2021, wanted to change it to red, white and blue. The Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed...
POTUS
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
Business Insider

Business Insider

528K+
Followers
34K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy