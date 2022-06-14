ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xavier Cooks: No Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Oat Cups

By Xavier Hershovitz
 3 days ago
It even got the Jamie seal of approval! Happy making (and eating) 🙂 – X

  1. Mix all of the oatmeal cup ingredients together with a spatula.
  2. Grease a muffin tin. Makes about 10 cups.
  3. Fill the cups about 3/4 of the way, you want to leave room for the peanut butter chocolate topping.
  4. Place in the freezer for about 1- 1 1/2 hours.
  5. Melt the chocolate peanut butter topping ingredients in the microwave for 30 seconds, stir, repeat if needed.
  6. Remove the cups from the freezer.
  7. Add the chocolate peanut butter topping on and smooth out with a knife.
  8. Place back in the freezer for 30 mins.
  9. Store in the freezer or the fridge!

