Xavier Cooks: No Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Oat Cups
It even got the Jamie seal of approval! Happy making (and eating) 🙂 – X
- Mix all of the oatmeal cup ingredients together with a spatula.
- Grease a muffin tin. Makes about 10 cups.
- Fill the cups about 3/4 of the way, you want to leave room for the peanut butter chocolate topping.
- Place in the freezer for about 1- 1 1/2 hours.
- Melt the chocolate peanut butter topping ingredients in the microwave for 30 seconds, stir, repeat if needed.
- Remove the cups from the freezer.
- Add the chocolate peanut butter topping on and smooth out with a knife.
- Place back in the freezer for 30 mins.
- Store in the freezer or the fridge!
Comments / 1