Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane, 72, is forced to pull out of London Comic Con due to 'continuing ill health'

Robbie Coltrane has been forced to pull out of London's Comic Con next month due to 'continuing ill health'.

The Harry Potter star, 72, was due to meet fans and pose for photos at the event, held at Olympia London, but has now cancelled his appearance.

In 2019, the actor was spotted using a wheelchair as he awaited for surgery on his knee amid his ongoing battle with osteoarthritis, after doctors told him to lose weight or face a life of immobility.

The event organisers emailed fans who had pre-paid for autographs and photos with the Cracker actor to share a statement from his agent.

Ill health: Robbie Coltrane has been forced to pull out of London's Comic Con next month due to 'continuing ill health' (pictured in 2017)

The statement read: 'It is with deep regret that Robbie Coltrane has to withdraw from the July Comic Con due to his continuing ill health.

'He is very sorry to disappoint his fans and supporters and hopes very much to appear at another Showmasters event when his health permits.'

The July 9 convention is excepted to welcome 100,000 movie fans with celebrity guests David Harbour (Stranger Things) Andy Serkins (Lord Of The Rings) and Christopher Lloyd (Back To the Future) in attendance.

The organisers went on to say: 'Obviously, we are incredibly disappointed that Robbie is not able to attend and so sad to hear of his ill health.

Hagrid: The actor is well known for his role as the lovable gamekeeper Hagrid in the Harry Potter series (pictured in 2001)

'Both ourselves and Robbie we're looking forward to him being at the show and we wish him the best.

'We will work to see if we can get Robbie to a future event, but in the meantime, vouchers will automatically be issued to any ticket holders for Robbie.'

MailOnline has reached out to Robbie Coltrane's representatives for further comment.

Prior to his knee operation, a source told The Sun: 'Robbie has been in constant pain for years now, with his knee constantly deteriorating.

Cancelled: The Harry Potter star, 72, was due to meet fans and pose for photos at the event, held at Olympia London, but has now cancelled his appearance

'It’s left him unable to walk without any assistance and he’s been given a wheelchair while he waits to have a special surgical procedure in America to repair his joint.

'It’s hugely frustrating for him but he’s really hoping to be back on his feet after getting the operation.'

Robbie has been in daily agony with osteoarthritis, a condition that makes the joints become painful and stiff.

The actor also revealed doctors told him to lose seven stone or risk facing life as a 'cripple'.

In 2016, the Scottish actor said of his health: 'I'm in constant pain all day. I had an exploratory operation and they discovered I had no cartilage left in one of my knees. It's completely disintegrated.'