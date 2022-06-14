ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, TN

Sheriffs warn of dollars laced with fentanyl being planted in Tennessee

By Joe Hiti
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ST8Bl_0gAiZUKk00

Two sheriffs in Tennessee are warning residents not to pick up any dollar bills that they find on the ground, as they could be laced with fentanyl.

One of the warnings came from the Perry County Sheriff's Office, which said there had been two reported incidents where folded bills left on the floor of a local gas station contained a "white powdery substance" in them, according to a statement from the office.

The statement was shared on Facebook , and in it, the office confirmed that the powder tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

But that's not it, as a warning has also been issued by the Giles County Sheriff's Office that told citizens to "be aware and be safe" of the same situations. The two sheriff's offices are roughly 80 miles apart.

The Giles County Sheriff's Office added in its statement that even a small amount of the narcotic fentanyl could kill anyone who comes in contact with it.

Fentanyl has been a growing concern over the last two years as deaths caused by the drug have skyrocketed, according to the CDC . One reason deaths have risen is due to it being mixed with heroin, methamphetamine, and other drugs, with users sometimes being unaware.

The CDC shared that more than 150 people die daily from synthetic opioid overdoses like fentanyl. The drug is dangerous because it is 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems shared in his statement that because it is so dangerous, it must be taken seriously.

"This is very dangerous, folks! Please share and educate your children to not pick up the money," Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems said in the statement. "I personally plan to push for legislation for a bill that would intensify the punishment, if someone is caught using money as a carrying pouch for such poison. It enrages me as a father and the sheriff, that people can act so carelessly and have no regard for others well being, especially a child."

According to Weems, an investigation into who is leaving the bills and why has been launched and is ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

2 Women Arrested After Police Find 500,000 Fentanyl Pills in Car

Two Arizona women were arrested this this week in a traffic stop turned drug bust. According to AZFamily, the incident reportedly took place at around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande, a small city located approximately 50 miles away from Phoenix. Officers say they pulled over a black SUV that was speeding, and identified the driver as 31-year-old Martha Lopez. Thirty-year-old Tania Luna Solis and two children were also identified as passengers.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Giles County, TN
Crime & Safety
Perry County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Giles County, TN
County
Perry County, TN
truecrimedaily

6 people charged for allegedly torturing and killing missing Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND (TCD) -- Six people face murder and several other charges in connection with a 21-year-old woman’s torture and fatal shooting in November. On Tuesday, May 31, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced a grand jury returned an indictment charging Portia Williams, 31, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, 31, Destiny Henderson, 18, Nathaniel Poke, 23, Anthony Bryant, 23, and Brittany Smith 33, with two counts of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, five counts of kidnapping, and one count of conspiracy for the death of Alishah Pointer.
CLEVELAND, OH
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Fentanyl#Poison#Drugs
Lootpress

Week-long investigation leads to drug-related arrest

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hinton woman was arrested this morning following the execution of a residential search warrant. According to Sheriff Justin Faris of the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, a warrant was executed at approximately midnight of Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the intersection of Temple and 10th Avenue in Hinton.
HINTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS DFW

Fourteen arrested, charged in meth trafficking case

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Fourteen alleged methamphetamine traffickers were arrested yesterday, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Five defendants still remain at large.  The operation, dubbed Operation Kullvid-20, has netted a total of 40 federal defendants plus 2,708 kilograms of methamphetamine, 29 guns, and $742,000 cash to date, including 17 kilograms of methamphetamine, six guns, and $12,000 cash seized yesterday. Over the course of the investigation, agents have also seized six vehicles, 30 kilograms of heroin, and 719 grams, or roughly 539,500 lethal doses of fentanyl. The defendants conspired to smuggle powdered methamphetamine from...
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

4 members of the same family killed in Georgia boating accident

Five people died in an accident involving two boats Saturday on the Wilmington River, near Savannah, Georgia. Four of them were members of the local Leffler family. The deceased were identified by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division as: teacher and football coach Christopher David Leffler, 51; his wife, Lori Lynn Leffler, 50; son Zachary James Leffler, 23; other son Nathan Leffler, 17; and Robert Steven Chauncey, 37, who was on the other boat.
SAVANNAH, GA
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy