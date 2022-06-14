ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

Airbnb says investigation found no hidden cameras after viral post

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – An investigation of an Airbnb rental in Philadelphia found no hidden cameras, the vacation rental company and police department confirmed, despite viral social media posts claiming to show the devices disguised as fire sprinklers. The photos and video posted to Twitter by user @foxytaughtyou claimed to...

CBS Philly

Caught On Camera: 3 Women Walking Down South Philadelphia Street Brutally Attacked Unprovoked By Man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A brutal and unprovoked attack was caught on camera. Three women were walking along an East Passyunk sidewalk minding their own business when a man comes alongside and begins to punch them. The brutal assault happened Wednesday night on the 1200 block of Morris Street and has left the neighborhood on edge. The attacker didn’t take a thing from his victims, casually walking off when it was over. We do want to warn you that this video is difficult to watch. “I heard screaming,” a neighbor said. Three women were walking down the 1200 block of Morris Street Wednesday night...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
truecrimedaily

DoorDash driver accused of shooting Chick-fil-A worker following milkshake argument

PHILADELPHIA (TCD) -- A 26-year-old delivery driver was arrested for allegedly shooting a teen fast food worker after accusing him of leaving out a milkshake. According to NBC Philadelphia, on Monday, June 13, at around 8:30 p.m., the suspect, Tyquan Austin, went to the Chick-fil-A on the 800 block of Adams Avenue to pick up an order. An employee brought the takeout order to Austin, who then allegedly started arguing with him and demanded to know about a second milkshake he claimed was supposed to be in the order. The employee reportedly told Austin the receipt listed only one milkshake and Austin continued to argue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man Accused Of Selling THC Edibles To Children In Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man is accused of using social media to sell THC edible snacks to children in Montgomery County. THC is the mind-altering chemical found in marijuana. Twenty-year-old Quashon Rice is charged with drug trafficking. Investigators say Rice used social media to sell and advertise his illegal drug business to kids. He even personally delivered the edibles to them. Dishing out drugs disguised as tasty treats. This screenshot looks like bags of snacks, but Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says they are actually homemade THC-laced cereal snacks with flavors like Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Steele says 20-year-old Quashon...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Rioter That Blew Up An ATM In Philly Gets 15 Years In Prison

The last days of May 2020 and into the first week of June were filled with lawlessness in Philadelphia. This was a violent riot that was to protest George Floyd being killed by police in Minneapolis, over 1100 miles away. Rioting gripped the nation and in Philadelphia, it seemed as though criminals were able to get away with anything.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

8 Philadelphia city employees charged with PUA fraud

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Charges have been filed against eight City of Philadelphia employees related to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) made available during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a news release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office, eight individuals allegedly conspired to illegally obtain PUA funds in excess of $300,000. “These arrests are an important reminder that […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Identify Suspect Wanted In Hate Crime Beating Of Transgender Woman, Double Shooting In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the suspect wanted in a hate crime and double shooting last weekend. Police are looking for 21-year-old Joel Martinez, from the 2600 block of High Street in Camden, New Jersey. Police say Martinez is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, Violation of Uniform Firearms Act and related charges. (Credit: Philadelphia Police Department) The incident happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Westmoreland Street in Kensington. Police say when officers arrived, they found two women shot and another person badly beaten. They say the victim beaten was transgender, and they’re investigating it as a hate crime after learning slurs were aimed at the victim before the beating took place. Police say all victims were coming from an underground hookah lounge, which was about two-and-half blocks from where the shooting and beating happened. Anyone with information regarding Martinez is being asked to contact Philly police’s shooting investigations group at 215-686-8270/8271, or call 911.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

At Least 32 Shots Fired In North Philadelphia Drive-By Shooting That Killed Man, Injured Another: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia on Thursday night has left one man dead and another injured. It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of 8th Street and Allegheny Avenue. Police say a small group of people were enjoying a cookout and watching the NBA championship when someone drove up and opened fire. At least 32 shell casings were found at the scene, according to police.  Two men were struck. A 38-year-old man was killed, and a 22-year-old man is in stable condition. The 38-year-old was shot in the chest and stomach, while the 22-year-old was hit twice in the buttocks, according to police.  So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

