Brooklyn Nets backup point guard Goran Dragic is drawing interest from the Dallas Mavericks who intend to sign him in free agency. With the NBA free agency right around the corner, Nets fans should be worried as the time for the team to retain some of their talent is dwindling. Across the roster there are nine players approaching free agency with some options, making the organization consider what players they absolutely want to return.

DALLAS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO