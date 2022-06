LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit dog rescue recently took in 10 Golden Retrievers from a retiring breeder. The dogs are all in search of a new home. It’s the largest intake of dogs GRRAND has ever had. GRRAND stands for Golden Retrievers Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs. The nonprofit provides a happy life in the meantime, but it’s a family the team is looking for.

