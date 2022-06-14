Fishing pier in La Crosse’s Pettibone Park closed for repairs

The National Weather Service has confirmed tornado touchdowns near Tomah and Mauston, with power knocked out to more than 70-thousand customers Wednesday evening. W-I-S-C/T-V reports damage was done to the Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston with trees and powerlines known down near the hospital. In the middle of the severe storm, a crash on Interstate 90-94 closed eastbound traffic at about 4:30 p-m. State Highway 21 was also closed to traffic in both directions by a crash. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports that multiple semis tipped onto their sides on I-90, and it was closed for about 3 hours. Authorities have provided no injury reports yet. A tornado watch for seven counties in eastern Wisconsin will be in effect until 10:00 p-m tonight (Thursday).
