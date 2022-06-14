ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Fishing pier in La Crosse’s Pettibone Park closed for repairs

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – One of three fishing piers in Pettibone park is closed temporarily for repairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28EMS8_0gAiXAzs00

The pier is located just north of the Lagoon Shelter. The remaining two piers are available for use.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Juneteenth celebration in La Crosse to feature black-owned businesses, live music

LA CROSSE — Fred Williams, who owns the Press Break drive-thru restaurant in La Crosse, is one of several black business owners who will be featured at Juneteenth at Riverside Park Saturday. “It’s like the fourth of July for us,” Williams said. “We get to learn about our history. Our kids are starting to understand what Juneteenth means.” Juneteenth marks the...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
La Crosse, WI
Lifestyle
wizmnews.com

Traffic delays Thursday morning around Clinton Street bridge in La Crosse

Traffic delays could happen for those going to and from French Island on Thursday morning. Starting at 8 a.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be inspecting the Clinton Street bridge. The city of La Crosse noted the inspection will involve the use of an under-bridge inspection truck operated from...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Pier#Piers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tornado in Wisconsin travels 15 miles, blows over semis

TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A tornado in the west/central Wisconsin area tipped semi-trucks on their sides and caused widespread damage. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on June 15, a tornado was reported east of Tomah. Authorities say the tornado traveled northeast from HWY 131 and County HWY A for […]
Power 96

Rural Olmsted County Woman Falls, Spends Several Days On The Ground

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after train vs. vehicle crash in La Crosse County

TOWNSHIP OF ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is reported hurt after a train vs. vehicle crash in La Crosse County Thursday afternoon. According to a media release by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on June 16 around 4:45 p.m. the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a car hauler had become disabled on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks at W8666 County Road Z in the Township of Onalaska.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Tornadoes Cause Damage, Knock Out Power To 10s Of Thousands

The National Weather Service has confirmed tornado touchdowns near Tomah and Mauston, with power knocked out to more than 70-thousand customers Wednesday evening. W-I-S-C/T-V reports damage was done to the Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston with trees and powerlines known down near the hospital. In the middle of the severe storm, a crash on Interstate 90-94 closed eastbound traffic at about 4:30 p-m. State Highway 21 was also closed to traffic in both directions by a crash. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports that multiple semis tipped onto their sides on I-90, and it was closed for about 3 hours. Authorities have provided no injury reports yet. A tornado watch for seven counties in eastern Wisconsin will be in effect until 10:00 p-m tonight (Thursday).
TOMAH, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy