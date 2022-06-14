ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Deputies look for couple who abandon children on island at Lake Hartwell

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, South Carolina (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a couple who abandoned three children on an island on Lake Hartwell Monday afternoon.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Lake Hartwell at 3:45 p.m. after three children between the ages of 12 and 15 were located stranded on an island by a passing boater.

The children told deputies that they had been camping on the island the night before with their mother Courtney Danielle Taylor, and her boyfriend, Eric Michael Elrod.

Courtney Danielle Taylor (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Taylor and Elrod left early in the morning but Taylor told the children that she was going to get water and never returned.

The vehicle they were traveling in was gone from where it was left parked, deputies said.

After further investigation, deputies learned that Elrod is wanted by Pickens County Sheriff’s Office for arrest warrants for distribution of methamphetamine and other charges.

On Tuesday, deputies learned that Taylor has been in contact with her ex-husband and her children and was seen by acquaintances in the area.

Although deputies have been unable to make contact with Taylor, they do not believe she is currently in danger.

The vehicle the couple was driving has been located, according to deputies, but her current mode of transportation is unconfirmed.

Anyone with information about Taylor and Elrod’s whereabouts is asked to contact Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372

