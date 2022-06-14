ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

The Young Professional Society meets with Holyoke Mayor Garcia

By Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PhMBY_0gAiWy9h00

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Young Professional Society of Western Massachusetts traveled to Holyoke for its leadership luncheon to hear from Mayor Joshua Garcia.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra presents eight concerts

Members range from men and women in business and education, to executives who direct the future of non-profits.

Meeting with Holyoke’s new mayor gave Society members the opportunity to broaden the scope of their mission.

Kashan Sanders, the President and founder of Follow my Steps Foundation, told 22News, “We want to expand our reach into the community, work with great professionals that want to give back, and meet other people who want to build up great relationships with others.”

The Young Professionals count on meetings with community leaders like the Mayor of Holyoke to immerse themselves in issues in which they can play positive roles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Holyoke, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Holyoke, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Holyoke, MA
Sports
Holyoke, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Springfield, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Garcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#The Young Professionals#Young Professional#Politics Local#Nexstar Media Inc
MassLive.com

Mental health access: Massachusetts residents, including kids, could see expanded care options under newly passed bill

Bay Staters, including the commonwealth’s youngest residents, could soon benefit from expanded access to mental and behavioral health care following legislation the House of Representatives passed this week to combat a yawning gap in treatment and preventive services. The House, in a unanimous vote Thursday evening, advanced a bill...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Where to find Juneteenth events in Massachusetts this weekend

For the second year in a row, Juneteenth will be officially celebrated in Massachusetts — a year after President Joe Biden deemed it a state and federal holiday. Juneteenth — also known as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day and Liberation Day in the past — commemorates the day in 1865 when the federal army reached Texas to ensure that enslaved people in the state were freed. Union Gen. Gordon Granger brought news of the end of the war and the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been signed more than two years earlier and could not be enforced in Confederate-controlled territory. He read a statement that all said enslaved people were free on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WWLP

House joins Senate in mental health push

A mental and behavioral health care access bill cleared the Massachusetts House on a unanimous vote Thursday, and representatives will now have a little over six weeks to reconcile their plan with its Senate counterpart if they hope to get a final version to Gov. Charlie Baker's desk by the July 31 end of formal legislative sessions.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy