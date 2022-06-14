The Young Professional Society meets with Holyoke Mayor Garcia

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Young Professional Society of Western Massachusetts traveled to Holyoke for its leadership luncheon to hear from Mayor Joshua Garcia.

Members range from men and women in business and education, to executives who direct the future of non-profits.

Meeting with Holyoke’s new mayor gave Society members the opportunity to broaden the scope of their mission.

Kashan Sanders, the President and founder of Follow my Steps Foundation, told 22News, “We want to expand our reach into the community, work with great professionals that want to give back, and meet other people who want to build up great relationships with others.”

The Young Professionals count on meetings with community leaders like the Mayor of Holyoke to immerse themselves in issues in which they can play positive roles.

