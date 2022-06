DETROIT – Pleasant conditions are expected to persist for the next couple of days, before more active weather returns next week. Skies will stay clear tonight as temperatures drop into the middle 50s. Some spots in the north zone will dip into the upper 40s so a touch chilly to start your Saturday. We rebound nicely in the afternoon, but it will be a below normal day. Highs Saturday will be in the middle 70s.

